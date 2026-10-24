By Amitabh Kant, Chairperson, Fairfax Centre for Free Enterprise, and former CEO, NITI Aayog

India is the youngest major economy in the world. Over 150 million Indians are between 18 and 23 years of age. If India is to grow at 8-9% a year for the next three decades and become a developed nation by 2047, this generation must be educated, skilled, and productive. That is why raising the gross enrolment ratio in higher education from under 30% to 50% by 2035 is critical. It means adding 34 million students to the 40 million already enrolled.

But there is a question we have not asked loudly enough. Where will these students live?

Our best institutions are concentrated in a dozen urban clusters: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. Every year, millions of young Indians from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns and villages migrate to them. If even one in three new students needs a bed away from home, India must create about 10 million beds within a decade. That is an investment of over $150 billion in purpose-built student accommodation alone, within a wider higher education infrastructure need of nearly $1 trillion.

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Today, barely one in 10 students lives in organised hostels. Professionally managed private student housing serves less than 1% of enrolments. Public hostels run at an average occupancy of just 56% as they are ageing, badly located, and poorly maintained. The rest are pushed into an unregulated market of paying-guest rooms, converted basements, and sublet flats.

The cost is human. On September 6, seven people lost their lives when a building housing a boys’ paying-guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan, Delhi. These tragedies are not an aberration. They are symptoms of neighbourhoods where structural safety, ventilation, and fire standards are traded for density and margin. No young Indian should have to risk their life for a place to study or live. The burden falls hardest on first-generation learners from small-town India, for whom a city college is the ladder of mobility. They do not lack talent. They lack a safe place to live.

The government has announced a host of schemes to address this crisis. The Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) has mobilised over $4 billion for campus infrastructure. The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan is strengthening state universities. Dedicated hostel schemes support SC, ST, and OBC students. Since 2024, student accommodation costs up to `20,000 a month has been exempted from the goods and services tax. The National Education Policy, 2020, has brought global universities into Indian soil, and PM-Vidyalaxmi offers collateral-free loans that cover living costs. These are bold reforms. But they have largely unlocked demand, not supply. And supply will not come until we fix the economics.

The arithmetic is simple. A family can afford about Rs 10,000 a month per bed. At a 65% operating margin, that generates roughly Rs 520 per sq ft a year. Construction costs Rs 3,500 per sq ft and urban land adds another Rs 2,869. On an all-in cost of Rs 6,369, yields are 8.2%, a full 300 basis points below the 11% that investors demand. Rents simply cannot carry the land. That is why global capital, which pours billions into student housing elsewhere, has stayed away from one of the most underserved markets in the world.

Public universities in the US lease land to private partners for 40-65 years where the developer builds and operates, and the university keeps the land. In the UK, student housing has become a mainstream asset class owned by pension funds and real estate investment trusts (REITs), anchored by nomination agreements under which universities underwrite occupancy. Germany’s Studierendenwerke delivers subsidised housing with federal co-financing. Closer home, IIT Madras has reportedly signed a 30-year concession for housing its scholars. It’s time for India to separate land ownership from development.

First, we must lease public land and not sell it. Ministries, states, universities, and public sector undertakings own idle land near every major education cluster. The National Land Monetisation Corporation should open a dedicated student-housing window with standard 30-60-year concessions. Replacing land purchase with an annual ground rent of about Rs 135 per sq ft lifts yields to 11% and equity returns above 20%. At scale, it would earn the state around Rs 20,000 crore a year from land that earns nothing today.

Second, universities must be allowed to anchor demand through nomination agreements and master leases, and route PM-Vidyalaxmi living-cost disbursements to accredited housing providers.

Third, we must build vertically. States must grant floor space index/floor area ratio bonuses for education and student-housing zones, backed by single-window approvals.

Fourth, the capital markets should be opened. Student housing should be recognised as infrastructure for long-tenor lending, HEFA must be extended to ground-lease public private partnerships, and stabilised assets should be pooled into education REITs and green bonds for pension and sovereign funds.

Fifth, we must raise standards. States must adopt the Model Tenancy Act, register PGs with mandatory fire and ventilation norms, and reserve subsidised beds for SC, ST, and EWS students, cross-subsidised by lease income.

None of this needs new taxes or fresh borrowing. It needs the state to move from builder to enabler, and to treat land as productive capital rather than dormant inventory. Our states compete fiercely for investment; they must now compete to be the best places in India to study and live. If we get this right, we will not merely house a generation. We will give young India the foundation on which a developed nation can be built by 2047.

Co-authored with Atharv Gupta, NITI Aayog intern and student, American School of Bombay

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.