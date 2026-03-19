By Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda

The Iran War has evidently turned the markets upside down. What appeared to be going well for the world economy has now become an uncertain spectre. The stock market continues to display nervousness with no end in sight. But a factor which affects all countries is currency, and the rupee is once again under pressure. With the Rs 92 mark being breached, the logical question is, how much higher or lower can it go?

The answer is really a shrug because one does not know the intensity and length of the war. The rupee will be driven by two sets of factors—the fundamentals (imports, remittances, foreign portfolio investors [FPIs]) and the strength of the dollar. This is the challenge for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has, so far, dexterously steered the currency away from volatility. The issue is that whenever one speaks of the rupee, it is necessary to also see how other currencies are faring. Absolute depreciation numbers do not connote much as the current spate of movements is interlinked with what happens to other currencies.

Within the fundamentals, the obvious factor pressuring the rupee is the higher cost of imports. As oil is the largest component of the basket, any increase in price gets added to the trade deficit. Products like fertilisers and chemicals also get affected indirectly, which widens the deficit. On the other hand, the increase in exports may not work out given that the direction is also to countries embroiled in the war.

As for remittance flows, there is a large expat population in the Gulf and other western countries. This segment has been a useful contributor to remittance flows that has strengthened the current account deficit even when the trade deficit was high. Remittances from this region could be around 35% of the total, which is significant, given that the country could be getting anything between $135 billion $150 billion in good times. Also the expat population in this region could tend to belong to the low-skilled labour class whose earnings are also not very high. This means that any job loss or reduction in pay can lead to a sharper fall in remittances. This contrasts with the western world, where the population tends to be in high-skill jobs.

FPIs have been quite destabilising in the last couple of years, especially at a time when the West is going in for quantitative tightening, which has lowered the quantum of investible funds. To top it all, any news on tariffs has caused the funds to shift markets, which is now exacerbated by the war. Therefore, these flows will have a bearing on the daily movement in currency.

The conundrum here is that investments are based on how investors see markets and growth of economies. Further, currency stability is important as a declining rupee will mean lower real returns. Therefore, the end result is always uncertain. Indian markets were not the best performing ones until the war began as there was a sense that stocks were overvalued. Hence, the review of alternative markets that will be made by these investors will guide these inflows.

Normally, all these fundamental factors are represented by the change in forex reserves. Here, the economy is in a strong position as reserves are comfortable at over $700 billion covering around 11 months of imports.

Beyond fundamentals lie the external factors. Speculative forces are important here. A falling rupee will make importers rush to buy dollars, while exporters would like to hold back retracting their dollars, hoping to get more rupees once the conversion takes place. This becomes self-fulfilling and hence the RBI’s action becomes important. As a custodian of forex assets, the RBI has been stepping in often to ensure that these forces are curbed ,through the outright sale of dollars or taking forward positions, which sends strong signals to the market. The positions in the non-deliverable forward market provides good indications on this aspect.

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But when it comes to what happens to the dollar, no central bank can do anything. When the dollar strengthens, there is a tendency for other currencies to weaken. The dollar index has moved closer to the 100 mark, which has automatically pulled other currencies (including the rupee) down. The trick is to ensure that the rupee remains within range and does not lose out on the depreciation, which will help retain export competitiveness without making it appear as a weak currency. Once again, it is the RBI that holds the strings.

Presently, it is hard to guess which way the dollar will go. With gasoline prices already climbing, inflation should increase in the US, causing the Fed to pause rate cuts. This means the dollar will strengthen. However, an unending war will impose more pressure on the dollar as it would not reflect well on the economy.

The rupee, though depreciating, looks satisfactory on a comparative scale. Being a country with a current account deficit means that the rupee should weaken. This is more so at a time when the capital account has been weak with negative FPIs and low, single-digit foreign direct investments, as repatriations are high. The present exchange rate of above Rs 92/$ does not look off the mark, though the indications going by the non-deliverable forward market talk of Rs 93/$ in the next couple of months. A conservative approach will be to look at a range of Rs 92-93/$ for the next month or so.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.