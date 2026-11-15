Until Thursday, when he had to resign, Jensen Huang ran Nvidia in a way that would exhaust most managers just to read about. Some 60 executives reported directly to him, a small army by any normal standard. Every employee had to email their top five priorities, so he could check that they were working on what he thought mattered most. He usually replied at once, at any hour. In recent days, the replies had grown slower. For thousands of people, that was the first sign that something was wrong.

The personal failing he admitted to in a memo to staff is a matter for him and his family, and nothing useful can be added. What is interesting is how one man’s private life became, within days, a working problem for hundreds of thousands of people who have never met him and, until recently, never wanted to.

Start with the employees. Many hold shares, which means the boss’s keynotes have long paid for their mortgages, their children’s tuition, and, in some cases, an unnecessary second car. On Monday, a great many people who design chips for a living designed nothing and refreshed the share price instead. Who could blame them?

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Then the families. Spouses who had spent years nodding politely through dinner-table explanations of graphics processors were suddenly fascinated by their partner’s employer. “What does this mean for us?” they asked. Then the worse one: “Did you know?” The honest answer, “I work on cooling systems”, has never satisfied anyone, least of all a spouse.

Then the clients. Picture a procurement manager somewhere who signed a five-year contract on the strength of a visionary founder and must now tell her own board that the vision remains intact. She will use the phrase “business as usual” four times. By the fourth, even she will not believe it.

Then the analysts, who publish notes titled “Governance: A closer look”. This is what analysts write when they had not previously looked. And then the lawyers, the only people for whom the week has been unambiguously good news. And the headhunters, who are already updating their spreadsheets and will deny it.

None of this ought to surprise us, and yet it always does. For years we have worshipped the larger-than-life chief executive: the founder whose personality is the strategy, whose face is the brand, and whose appearance on stage can add billions to the market value before the coffee break. Investors adored it, and so did employees, as long as the share price kept rising. Business is mostly dull, and a boss in a leather jacket is a good deal more fun than one in a grey suit reading from a teleprompter.

But the bargain cuts both ways. If a chief executive’s charisma is worth billions, so is his conduct. A company cannot put a man’s face on every slide and billboard, and then ask everyone to stop looking at him.

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What should be done? Boards might spend less time admiring the founder and more time planning for life without him. Companies might build their brands around products rather than personalities. And chief executives might accept that, beyond a certain size, there is no such thing as a private life, because too many other lives are attached to it.

None of this is likely to happen. The cult of the celebrity boss is far too enjoyable to give up. Meanwhile, the hundreds of thousands will do what employees always do. They will turn up, do the work, and wait for the noise to die down. It is not heroic, and it will never feature in a keynote. But it is what keeps the show on the road. Preferably with slightly less email.