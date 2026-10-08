By Sandeep Parekh

Who is responsible for your holdings if your stockbroker goes rogue? The Supreme Court, in its recent judgment in Edelweiss Custodial Services Limited v. NSE Clearing Ltd, explores the answer. The case concerned Anugrah Stock & Broking, which operated as a stockbroker and a depository participant (DP). It offered derivatives advisory services (DAS) in the nature of portfolio management services, albeit without the requisite registration. Under such services, Anugrah accepted clients’ securities under agreements promising fixed returns. Its role as DP facilitated the movement of securities from its clients’ demat accounts, which were then used as collateral for trades on its own account in the futures and options (F&O) segment. However, after suffering huge losses, it soon found itself in murky waters and could no longer meet its settlement obligations with the clearing members (CMs).

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To digress, CMs are intermediaries responsible for clearing and settling trades. In the F&O segment, traders can take positions worth more than the amount deposited upfront. These positions are backed by margins, which may be provided as securities. The collateral travels from the client to the stockbroker, then to the CM, and, ultimately, the clearing corporation.

The responsibility at each stage is, however, different. A client is responsible for obligations arising from its own trades. The stockbroker is responsible for the aggregate obligations of itself and its clients towards the clearing member. The clearing member, in turn, must satisfy the settlement obligations owed to the clearing corporation.

In the same way, when Anugrah was unable to satisfy its settlement obligations, its professional clearing member (PCM), Edelweiss, liquidated securities worth around `460 crore. These included securities belonging to clients who had subscribed to Anugrah’s Ponzi-like DAS scheme. Sebi later proceeded against Anugrah and eventually shut its operations. The investors, however, eager to recover their losses from any option available, filed complaints against the PCMs for liquidating their securities.

Subsequently, the NSE Clearing Limited (NCL), (wrongfully) found the PCMs liable for liquidating the shares. It imposed a penalty and directed restitution within 15 days. By the time restitution was ordered, the securities had appreciated to over `900 crore. Further, in case of non-compliance, collateral equivalent to the securities’ value on the sixteenth day, together with an additional 5%, was to be blocked. A plain reading of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act (SCRA), 1956, and NCL bye-laws makes it clear that it does not possess any power to order restitution. The NCL can only levy penalties, and in certain circumstances order expulsion of the CM.

However, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), one might say with its overreaching hand, blessed the NCL’s decision. SAT was satisfied that, if not the NCL, its own rules allowed it to suo motu direct restitution of the liquidated shares. That is how the case found its way to the apex court.

The court found itself answering three questions. First, whether a PCM was obliged and equipped to verify the debit and credit positions of a trading member’s individual clients before liquidating the collateral. Second, whether the NCL’s committee could order restitution. Third, whether investors could claim against a PCM for the default of their stockbroker.

On the first issue, the court noted that a PCM’s client was the trading member, not its individual investors. Accordingly, the responsibility for ensuring that one investor’s securities were not used for another investor rested with Anugrah. Edelweiss was only required to ensure that Anugrah’s collateral was not used to meet another trading member’s obligations.

Further, the PCMs had no visibility of the individual investors’ debit and credit positions. Although the clearing agreement allowed PCMs to seek information from Anugrah, it imposed no duty to verify each investor’s account before liquidation. Therefore, when Anugrah defaulted, Edelweiss could enforce the collateral furnished by Anugrah without first looking through Anugrah and reconstructing each investor’s position.

The second, and rather more interesting part of the judgment, concerns restitution. The NCL sought to justify its direction on the basis that the greater power to expel a CM must include the lesser power to order restitution. Attractive as that argument may sound, restitution and expulsion do entirely different things. Expulsion removes a member from the market. Restitution makes one entity bear another’s financial loss.

The court held that neither the SCRA nor NSE Clearing’s bye-laws empowered its committee to direct restitution. SAT could not fill this gap through its rules either. Its power to regulate procedure could not create a substantive remedy which the original authority had no power to grant. The failure to specify restitution in the show-cause notice was also significant, though it became inconsequential once the court found the power itself did not exist.

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Third, the court rejected the investors’ claims against the PCMs for Anugrah’s default. It was rather unsympathetic towards the investors, noting that they had willingly participated in an illegal assured-return arrangement in the highly speculative F&O segment. The court left them free to pursue their stockbrokers, although recovery from a defunct broker may be easier ordered than achieved.

However, the judgment comes with an important date stamp. Sebi’s July 2021 framework on segregation and monitoring of collateral introduced daily client-level reporting and gave clearing members visibility of client positions. The court itself recognised that this later framework imposes obligations on PCMs even though they have no direct contract with investors. The judgment is therefore not a permanent exemption from responsibility for CMs. It only decides their responsibility under the earlier framework.

So, who is responsible when a stockbroker goes rogue? In this case, not the PCMs. Under the post-2021 framework, the answer may well be different and possibly unfair on the PCMs who now have obligations without any vision. For the Anugrah investors, the court’s decision may be a dead end.

Co-authored with Yash Vardhan, Associate, Finsec Law Advisors

The writer is Managing Partner, Finsec Law Advisors

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.