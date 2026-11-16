The disruption caused by Microsoft’s services last week, which affected businesses worldwide, is a reminder of how vulnerable the global economy has become to failures at a handful of technology companies. As enterprises move email, data storage, communications, and business applications to cloud platforms, a technical failure at one provider can have consequences beyond its customers. The incident showed how interconnected digital services have become, with problems spilling over into artificial intelligence (AI) platforms that depend on Microsoft’s infrastructure. This is not merely a cloud computing problem. Across sectors, economic activity is increasingly concentrated among a small number of companies controlling essential infrastructure, platforms, distribution networks, and access to consumers. Scale brings efficiencies and innovation, but excessive dependence creates vulnerabilities until something goes wrong.

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The concentration is visible across the technology value chain. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud dominate cloud infrastructure, while Nvidia has become a critical supplier of AI processors. Advanced semiconductor manufacturing is concentrated in a few companies, particularly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung. The dependence extends beyond technology. Visa and Mastercard account for much of global card payments, while Google and Meta command much of digital advertising. Network effects, economies of scale, capital requirements, and access to data make it difficult for smaller competitors to challenge incumbents. In India, too, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel account for most of the telecom market, PhonePe and Google Pay dominate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, and food delivery is largely a two-player market led by Eternal and Swiggy. E-commerce and digital advertising have also seen market power gravitate towards a few companies. Such concentration can reflect scale and consumer preference, not necessarily anti-competitive behaviour. But it leaves markets more vulnerable to disruption and reduces alternatives for businesses and consumers.

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The implications go beyond competition and pricing. When a handful of companies control critical infrastructure, their failures or commercial decisions can affect entire industries. For companies, shifting to the cloud may reduce technology costs, but dependence on a single provider creates continuity risks. Data backups are not enough if employees cannot access applications, authenticate themselves, or communicate with customers. Similarly, dependence on a narrow supplier base for semiconductors and critical components exposes manufacturing to geopolitical tensions and supply-chain disruptions. Governments are recognising this strategic dimension, seeking to diversify supply chains, develop domestic capabilities, and reduce dependence on foreign technology providers. But building alternatives cannot mean simply replicating existing infrastructure at higher cost. The objective should be to ensure viable choices and keep essential services functioning when a dominant provider faces disruption.

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For India, the challenge is to balance scale efficiencies with resilience and competition. Aadhaar and UPI show how shared platforms can expand access and lower transaction costs. But concentration among a few service providers calls for attention to interoperability, competition, and operational safeguards. In critical sectors such as banking, telecom, healthcare, and public services, regulators need to ensure credible business continuity and disaster recovery arrangements, including alternatives to dominant technology providers. Competition policy must look beyond market shares to examine control over data, infrastructure, and customer access. The answer is not to fragment successful platforms or discourage investment. Their scale remains important for innovation and growth. But efficiency cannot come at the cost of systemic vulnerability. Microsoft’s disruption is a reminder that as economies become more digital, resilience must be treated as seriously as efficiency, and concentration risk must become integral to economic and technology policy.