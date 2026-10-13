The economics graduates of my generation had a certain air of superiority over their counterparts studying history or political science. In the royal combination of humanities and social sciences, economics was the subject that came with the added advantage of mathematics. And that, apparently, made all the difference.

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During my college days, history, political science, and economics were the preferred combination for students who wanted to study the world, understand power, and make sense of society. But there was an unwritten hierarchy even within this combination. Those majoring in economics often seemed to regard themselves as a cut above the rest. They had equations, graphs, and models to explain why things happened, while the rest of us had to contend with historical narratives, political arguments, and the occasional philosophical detour. Economics was the physics of the social sciences, or so its practitioners liked to believe. The presence of mathematics lent it the aura of a hard science, complete with the promise that human behaviour, markets, and even entire economies could be understood through a set of elegant equations. The fact that the economy occasionally refused to behave as predicted was perhaps treated as a minor inconvenience, much like a lab experiment that had not quite gone to plan.

There are signs, however, that this intellectual swagger is losing some of its edge. Consider the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences over the past few years. This year, Robert Hall and Michael Woodford have been recognised for developing macroeconomic models that improved the ability of governments and central banks to stabilise economies. Their work puts the decisions of households and businesses at the heart of understanding economic fluctuations.

In 2024, Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James Robinson won for their work on how institutions shape prosperity. The 2023 prize went to Claudia Goldin for advancing our understanding of women’s labour-market outcomes. Go back a little further and Richard Thaler’s 2017 award recognised the integration of psychological insights into economics.

These are not all examples of behavioural economics in the strict sense. But they do suggest that the discipline’s centre of gravity is wider than mathematical elegance or the assumption that individuals always behave rationally. History, institutions, psychology, and the decisions people make under uncertainty have all claimed their place at the table. Even the latest award, while firmly rooted in economic modelling, reminds us that the economy is ultimately made up of people making decisions, often with incomplete information and imperfect foresight. A household may not spend more just because interest rates fall; a business may not invest simply because a spreadsheet says it should.

This is not to suggest that mathematics has become redundant or that economists should surrender their models to the historians and political scientists they once looked down upon. Mathematical models remain indispensable, just as data and empirical testing are essential to understanding economic relationships. But the financial crisis of 2008, among other shocks, exposed the limits of treating the economy as a system that could be neatly captured by a single framework. Human beings are not particles in a physics experiment. They learn, panic, imitate one another, change their minds, and respond to what they think others will do. Sometimes, individually sensible decisions produce collectively disastrous outcomes.

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The challenge for economics is not to abandon the search for patterns, but to recognise that its predictions rest on assumptions about behaviour and circumstances. Perhaps, the old college hierarchy needs a rethink. The economics graduate can still bring equations to the argument, but the history student might explain how we got here, while the political science student points out who holds the power to change things.

The economy, after all, has never belonged to economists alone. And if the Nobel committee’s choices are any indication, the discipline is increasingly willing to acknowledge as much. The macho mystique may be fading, but economics could emerge the better for it.