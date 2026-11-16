By Siddharth Pai

Nvidia has lost more than $1 trillion of market value this month. Doubts about returns on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending drove the first selloff; Jensen Huang’s resignation added a succession shock. Yet much of AI still runs on Nvidia gear. For enterprise buyers, that is the uncomfortable point: A supplier can become riskier long before its products become replaceable.

Indian IT should see an opening here. But the opportunity is larger—and harder—than helping clients switch suppliers. A bank using several clouds may still depend on the same chips. Moving a workload elsewhere will offer little protection if the new data centre draws power from the same overloaded grid. A longer vendor list can disguise a single point of failure.

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That leaves something worth selling: Resilience. Enterprises cannot escape every shared dependency. They can reduce the number of outside failures capable of stopping their business, and prepare to operate through those that remain.

A falling share price does not stop a processor from working. The trouble starts further down the chain. Hyperscalers are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on data centres, and some neocloud operators lean heavily on borrowed money. If a lender baulks, capacity promised to customers arrives late or not at all. The enterprise inherits that exposure without necessarily knowing that its second supplier relies on the same lender, or the same power connection.

For Indian IT, this can look like another squeeze. An AI boom strengthens frontier labs moving into corporate implementation, with engineers working directly inside client companies. A bust squeezes the discretionary budgets that fund experiments. Both threaten a services industry accustomed to supplying people from technology vendors to enterprise buyers.

Yet someone has to establish whether a client’s supposed alternatives would survive the same shock. That requires looking beneath brands to the infrastructure that supports them, and checking what the contracts actually promise. Procurement diversification becomes useful only when the underlying exposures differ.

Consider an insurer deploying AI in claims processing. Its primary model and backup may use different clouds but depend on Nvidia accelerators. A resilience contract would specify which claims can continue through a smaller model on different hardware, which ones require human review, how quickly that fallback activates, and what accuracy and processing capacity it preserves.

That is more demanding than building a routing layer. A model that performs well on one accelerator may need substantial engineering to run elsewhere. Even then, the client may lack permission to move the data. These problems must be resolved while the primary service still works. Some workloads will justify the expense. Others will need an orderly reduction in service rather than expensive duplication.

Indian IT can sell the engineering that keeps essential work running through disruption. Its advantage is familiarity with the client’s operations. An insurer might tolerate slower processing of routine claims but need immediate human review for a disputed hospital payment.

Clouds and labs offer resilience too. But each sees the problem through its own estate and commercial interests. An integrator earns its place by testing whether individually reliable suppliers would fail together under the same constraint.

What would a client pay for? Contracts can measure recovery time, minimum processing capacity, verified accuracy, and the cost of activating a fallback. Suppliers can charge for maintaining and demonstrating those capabilities, with service credits for failures within their control. The contract must distinguish an engineered commitment from risks nobody can economically absorb.

The bill can catch the seller out, too. A services firm promising outcomes for a fixed fee can lose money when the computing bill rises. Reserving alternatives costs money even when they sit idle. Airlines learned to hedge fuel or pass the cost through. Indian IT needs comparable discipline. A client demanding reserved capacity must pay for it; an integrator absorbing every swing in cost has misunderstood the business.

Neutrality will be harder to deliver. TCS is building its HyperVault data centre business with OpenAI as its first customer. That makes the lab a source of revenue as well as technology. At Infosys, partnerships with both Anthropic and OpenAI offer a broader choice of models, while Wipro has a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Can the IT adviser still recommend leaving a vendor that supplies its sales pipeline, or buys its capacity?

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An alliance is not proof of compromised advice. But working with several vendors does not make an advisor neutral if all roads lead to the same infrastructure. Clients should ask how the advisor gets paid and insist on seeing the evidence behind its recommendations. Neutrality must sometimes be demonstrated in decisions that cost the advisor business.

Nor should clients mistake an integrator for an escape from concentration. If the fallback stops working when the services contract ends, the client has acquired another dependency. A replacement operator must be able to take over, with access to the operating instructions and the rights needed to use them. An advisor selling resilience should make its own replacement possible.

A deeper correction would still hurt services budgets. Labs will keep pursuing implementation work. And some shared dependencies will remain unavoidable: An alternative that cannot handle the workload is no alternative at all. The honest sale is reduced exposure, with residual risks made explicit.

Nvidia’s succession is the immediate story. The question for Indian IT is whether its clients could survive a failure shared by all their supposed alternatives.

The writer is Technology consultant and venture capitalist

By invitation

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.