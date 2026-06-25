Being a literature graduate, it is almost obligatory that I turn up my nose at any book that lands on The New York Times bestseller list. Unfortunately, being a journalist means I also have to keep track of those very books. So, with some reluctance, I venture into BookTok — and, more reluctantly still, sometimes read what it recommends.

That is how, much to my surprise, I ended up enjoying Fourth Wing, the first novel in Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series. It was impossible to miss at the Delhi Book Fair, with its towering displays. The world-building was immersive, the heroine was the classic underdog, and the love interest was broody, secretive, tormented and, naturally, tattooed. I was hardly surprised when Amazon snapped up adaptation rights the year it was published. But when the series was officially greenlit last month, a thought struck me like a falling bookshelf.

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Before that revelation, though, consider the other side of the equation.

I have been a devoted fan of Netflix’s global hit Bridgerton since it debuted in 2020. Whatever literary purists may say, Shondaland transformed a conventional historical romance into a lavish, emotionally satisfying drama with diverse casting. Yet it is, at heart, an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novels. After the much-awaited fourth season released earlier this year, sales of Quinn’s books reportedly trebled.

The same pattern repeated with Heated Rivalry, adapted from Rachel Reid’s novel. The show became an online sensation, sending the entire Game Changers series flying off virtual shelves. Reid committed to another sequel centred on the lead couple, a second season was commissioned almost immediately, and its stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, found themselves walking the Met Gala carpet. Predictably, I devoured all the books within a week of finishing the series.

I admit it, somewhat sheepishly: books are no longer consumed just once. They are read, streamed, debated, clipped into social media edits, and then read again. Somewhere between dismissing adaptations and binge-watching them, this literature graduate has quietly betrayed her own creed.

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The obvious penance would be to retreat into Jane Austen or George Orwell. But before returning to Longbourn, an irreverent question presents itself: what would Jane Austen have become if she were writing in the age of BookTok?

The novel itself was once dismissed as unserious entertainment. It was associated with rebellious ladies in drawing rooms or penny dreadfuls for the masses. Commercial success existed — readers famously waited at American docks for Charles Dickens’ latest instalments — but many writers worked quietly from home, often publishing anonymously, and some, including Austen and the Brontë sisters, earned lasting recognition only after death.

Could that happen today? Could Mary Shelley have conceived Frankenstein anywhere but trapped in Lord Byron’s villa during that famous thunderstorm, where a ghost-story competition was proposed to pass the evening? Would Austen still have written, “It is a truth universally acknowledged…”, if she had been worrying about algorithms, engagement, and click-through rates? Could JRR Tolkien have spent decades building Middle-earth without first pitching it to streaming platforms, the way Sarah J Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses seems destined for adaptation?

The modern publishing ecosystem demands more than good writing. Authors are expected to maintain social media accounts, cultivate online communities, and create content that keeps algorithms happy. Books are no longer merely written; they are marketed continuously, often by the writers themselves.

So here stands the conflicted literature graduate — caught between the canon and the algorithm, between what once counted as respectable reading and the irresistible pull of BookTok, which has amassed more than 370 billion views. Perhaps I should pick up Tolstoy as a literary palate cleanser.

And perhaps, just perhaps, I’ll also be quietly waiting for the Fourth Wing casting announcement.