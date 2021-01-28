  • MORE MARKET STATS

WEF ranks infectious diseases as the world’s top risk; but the long-term risk is climate change

By: |
January 28, 2021 6:50 AM

Against the Covid-19 backdrop, WEF ranks infectious diseases as the world’s top risk; but the long-term risk is climate change

With rising unemployment, widening digital divides and youth disillusionment, the world’s youth will be severely affected.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2021 lists infectious diseases as the top global risk, displacing climate change. Quite predictable, given the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and society. The pandemic has resulted in a gap between the rich and the poor widening across the globe. The report notes that Covid-19 is an immediate threat for the world for the next two years.

The WHO estimates that the pandemic halted immunisation drives in 68 countries, putting 80 million children under the age of one the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases. The report also mentions 12 new risks—deteriorating mental health, mass youth disillusionment, prolonged economic stagnation, systemic collapse of important industries, social security systems and multilateral institutions, to name a few. With rising unemployment, widening digital divides and youth disillusionment, the world’s youth will be severely affected.

Related News

However, against the backdrop, it will be unwise to view climate change as a lesser threat. Given the progress made on vaccines and therapeutics that can aid the fight against the pandemic, Covid-19’s impact can be mitigated over the long term. With melting permafrost, increase in the geographic spread of tropical pathogens because of warming, infectious diseases are going to be a bigger threat because of climate change. Loss of livelihood, habitat, etc, will all become more pronounced. As the world battles the pandemic, it must not lose sight of what threatens the planet’s future in the long term.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. WEF ranks infectious diseases as the worlds top risk but the long-term risk is climate change
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021 expectations: A steel frame for the Atmanirbhar vision
2Managing QE rollback the Indian way
3Bridging the pay gap: Corporate sector needs to redistribute the salary pie