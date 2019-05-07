Way forward for RCEP: Need to focus on eliminating problems plaguing manufacturing sector and exports

While our negotiators bargain hard for an inclusive and balanced Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, domestically we must focus on eliminating niggles our manufacturing sector and exports are facing. The first phase of ‘Make in India’ was promising. We saw eagerness from foreign companies setting up plants and assembly units in India. The next phase may well focus on transforming this initiative to ‘Make for India’ where the needs of the external market, but more importantly the domestic market, are met through production in India