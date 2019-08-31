Water scarcity: India’s demand may exceed supply two times by 2030

The report points out that 82% of rural households in India do not have individual piped water supply and 163 million live without access to clean water close to their homes.

By 2030, India’s water demand will exceed supply by two times, indicating severe water scarcity in the country. In fact, 820 million Indians living in 12 river basins have a per capita water availability close to or lower than 1,000 cubic metres—the official threshold for water scarcity. The average all-India per capita water availability is expected to be 1,341 cubic metres by 2025, and touch a low of 1,140 cubic metres by 2050, close to the official water scarcity threshold.

The second round of the Composite Water Management Index (CWMI 2019) developed by the NITI Aayog, a tool to assess and improve the performance in efficient management of water resources, focuses on policy-oriented decisions that can be taken in the water sector.

The Index shows that states are displaying progress in water management, but the overall performance remains below what is required to tackle the challenges. Around 80% of the states assessed over the last three years have improved their water management scores, with an average improvement of 5.2 points. However, 16 out of 27 states still score less than 50 points on the index, out of 100. They account for 48% of the population, 40% of agricultural produce and 35% of economic output of India.