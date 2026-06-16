The US Israel Iran War peace deal, despite the uncertainty still shrouding it, has brought great relief to India’s policymakers. They were fretting about key economic parameters like growth, inflation, and the balance of payments (BoP) going astray if the war extended any further.

Despite reassuring words from government officials, the fiscal situation looked a bit slippery, with the fertiliser subsidy itself potentially doubling, and an already subdued tax revenue buoyancy presumably taking a further hit.

A Reserve Bank of India survey projected a current account deficit (CAD) of 2.1% of GDP for FY27, with the median BoP estimated at (-)$48.1 billion. That signals a disturbing consistency in forex depletion. The reserves had depleted in both the second and third quarters of FY26.

Of course, the real GDP growth of 7.8% in Q4FY26 was better than expected. The current account was also in surplus in the quarter at 0.7% of GDP, driven by robust year-end services receipts and remittances, though the surplus was twice that level in the year-ago quarter.

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For an economy of India’s size and nature, which aims to grow fast for several decades, incurring a CAD is not inherently worrying, but increasingly weaker capital inflows must be deeply discomfiting. The flight of domestic capital is indeed telling.

To be sure, India’s merchandise exports contracted for 23 of the 43 months since November 2022.

Outward goods shipments barely grew in the three years through FY26. Foreign trade consistently detracts from GDP, instead of boosting it. Nominal GDP growth fell steeply from 14% in FY23, the year in which much of the Covid-induced data distortions were removed, to just 8% in FY26.

To be sure, excluding the pandemic years (FY20-FY21), that was the lowest growth in nominal terms since FY03 (7.7%). Such convergence of nominal and real GDP occurs despite the deflator improvement in the new GDP series. It is a strong indicator that the economy may be seriously demand-constrained.

All this has not been lost on the policymakers. They seem to use the West Asia episode to unleash a broad set of reforms. Raw material security for high-tech manufacturing is getting precedence. Concerted steps are being taken to enthuse foreign investors. Free trade agreements are being clinched at a breakneck speed.

However, what will matter in the current context is not just the intent to reform, but how exactly the restructuring will take place. The question is why local investors are almost stubbornly diffident.

Encouraging formalisation of the economy may be a desired objective, but India’s mammoth informal sector had attained a certain viability over the decades at their scale and operational ease, and co-existed with the larger listed firms. They are large employment providers, and need policy succour.

Even among larger companies, principles of competition must prevail. Government expenditure reforms, such as Public Distribution System computerisation or promoting nano urea, would have only marginal efficacy. Setting up more urea units is the right step.

Linking fertiliser subsidies to land holdings, with adequate safeguards for tenant farmers, gradually revising the issue prices of soil nutrients, and limiting food subsidies to those in need are essential. Labour law reforms must not give undue focus to preventing the average factor cost of labour from rising faster.

Adequate wages and reasonable social security cover for workers are critical for purchasing power. Public resources must be apportioned in the right spirit of cooperative federalism, keeping the country’s diversities in mind.