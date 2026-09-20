There is a new qualification for getting your first job in Indian IT: having already had one. Across the industry, job descriptions labelled “fresher” have begun quietly demanding two or three years of practical project experience. This is known as experience creep, and it is the most elegant solution yet devised to the problem of new graduates. The company still advertises entry-level roles, the college still holds its placement season, and everyone can go on believing in the escalator — except that the bottom step has been removed.

The numbers explain why. Hiring intent among IT firms has slipped, offer letters arrive with onboarding dates that recede like a mirage, and India’s largest technology employers have discovered they can earn more money while employing fewer people. Revenue, it turns out, no longer requires humans in the traditional ratio. Across the five largest firms, the combined workforce shrank last year even as every one of them grew. This is celebrated in earnings calls as productivity. On campus, it is experienced as silence.

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For three decades, the mass campus hire was the industry’s great social machine. It did not merely fill seats; it converted lakhs of engineering graduates into salaried professionals, marriage prospects, and EMI payers. The model was simple: recruit in bulk, train for months, and park the surplus on the bench until a project appeared. The bench was much mocked, but it was a national institution — a paid waiting room for the middle class.

Now AI sits on the bench. It requires no training campus, no induction week, and no ice-breaker in which it must share one fun fact about itself. It arrives production-ready, which is precisely what the fresher is now instructed to be.

“Production-ready” deserves admiration as a phrase. It asks the 21-year-old to complete, before her first day of work, the apprenticeship that work used to provide. She must have built things, deployed things, and preferably suffered a small outage, all while completing her degree. The internship, once a pleasant summer of making slides, is now a qualifying tournament.

The colleges will adapt, as colleges do. Placement cells will rebrand as “talent launchpads”. Final-year projects will be described as “industry-grade”. Students will graduate with certificates in prompt engineering the way their parents graduated with typing speed. None of this guarantees a job, but it fills the brochure.

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Meanwhile a paradox is quietly assembling itself. Senior engineers have been reassured that AI will handle the junior work, freeing them for judgement, architecture, and taste. But judgement is precisely what juniors used to acquire by doing junior work. If the machine performs every task on which experience is built, tomorrow’s seniors must arrive fully formed, like Athena from the head of Zeus, or not at all. The industry has designed a workforce that demands experience while abolishing the place where experience was manufactured.

Companies are unbothered, and one sees their logic. Their planning horizon is the quarter; the missing cohort is a problem for a decade hence, by which time it will belong to a different chief executive who will commission a task force. The task force will recommend reskilling.

There is also a soothing new theory that entry-level work was never good for the young anyway — all that drudgery, all that repetition. The young might reply that drudgery came with a salary, and that being liberated from work one was never given is a curious sort of freedom.

The truthful job advertisement would read: “Wanted: fresher. Must have three years’ experience, of the kind we no longer provide.” No company will publish it, but every graduate has already read between the lines.

The fresher should nevertheless take heart. She has not been rejected; there was simply no vacancy for her at the bottom of the ladder. The ladder is being redesigned. When it returns, it will be strategic, AI-enabled, and human-centric — and it will start on the third floor.