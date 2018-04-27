Waiting for auctions hurts Goa’s workers

The Supreme Court, in its February 7 order, directed the Goa government to stop all mining operations from March 16, 2018.

The Supreme Court, in its February 7 order, directed the Goa government to stop all mining operations from March 16, 2018. The court directed that no mining operation should start until fresh mining leases are granted. Nowhere in the order did the court say that auction is the only way to allocate the mines. In fact, the court said that the Goa is not under any “constitutional obligation to grant fresh mining leases through the process of competitive bidding or auction.” The Court also said that “the State of Goa should take all necessary steps to grant fresh mining leases in accordance with the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.” To my understanding, the said Act stipulates grant of fresh mining leases only through auction. If that is the case, the stipulations of the apex court are contradictory at two different places in the same order, and that itself may be enough reason to seek a review.

The Goa government’s reading of, and reaction to, the issue is completely misplaced. Media reports suggest that the government is looking at a long drawn process of auctions, rather than early resolution of the issue so that mining can start and provide relief to chunks of the state’s population.

Media reports, again, suggest that the government has assured resumption of mining by end of this year. If that is the case, then the review petition in the Supreme Court for staying the February 7 order is the only option available for the state government. But on that front, there is an eerie silence after initial aggressive posturing from the government.

If it does not file a review petition, then Goa’s mining-dependents will be left with no alternatives, as resumption of mining cannot be expected before a minimum of 2-3 years if the auction route is taken. The formalities for auctioning to commence are innumerable. Geological reports must be prepared first and shared with the prospective bidders before the state government comes up with a Notice Inviting Tender (NIT).

Consider the case where the Geological Survey of India (GSI) took up 73 blocks for exploration for in FY18 to facilitate auction by the state governments. Not a single Goan block figured in the GSI list for Field Session 2017-18, as per the minutes of the Central Coordination-cum-Empowered Committee (CCEC) meeting held in June 2017. Apparently, there was no immediate plan for auctioning in Goa at that time. So, obviously, the preparedness of the state government for conducting auctions is doubtful. Also, before Goa comes up with an NIT to auction any mineral block, as per the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015, it has to identify and demarcate the area (as forest, government and private land) where a mining lease is proposed to be granted through auction.

Classifying the demarcated area itself is a time-consuming exercise. In case of surface rights, getting these may turn out to be a big project. Next comes crucial decision-making, where the state government needs to decide whether to reserve mining blocks for specified end-use or keep it open to all. The reserve price, bid security amount, price of the tender document, composition of technical evaluation and transaction committee, and the sizing of mineral blocks, to name a few, have to be finalised after due diligence.

After this extensive exercise, Goa will need to publish the NIT for auction. An analysis of mineral blocks that have been auctioned successfully so far shows that the number of days it takes to declare the highest bidder from the date of publishing the NIT ranges from 60 days to 286 days. It takes another 30-odd days for the state government to issue a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the highest bidder. Let us not forget the possibility of the auction being cancelled (this happened—twice—in Karnataka) for various reasons like lack of bidders or other legal issues.

After receiving the LOI, 13 different types of clearances are required such as forest, wild life, environment, mine plan, water, and power, among others. Over and above all these, conduction of Gram Sabha is quite time-consuming. Prior experience shows it may easily extend up to a minimum of two years under the current system.

Engaging man and machinery, developing the mine, arranging for transportation, and placing all the systems up and running will take its own time. In between, if any litigation or protest from any quarter happens—extremely common in Goa—that may thwart the process.

A small fact can summarise the depth of the issue. Out of ten iron ore blocks so far auctioned (3 in Odisha and 7 in Karnataka), mining hasn’t started even in one block! Even in the case of coal block auction, out of 35 coal mines which were operational when those were auctioned, only 15 could restart operation after the cancellation of mining leases by the Supreme Court in 2014.

It is not easy to regain the lost share in the export market after such a gap. Miners will have to put strong efforts to find the market for their product. Will the new entrants to the Goan mining business, post auction, be able to capture the lost market quicker than the old players? It should also be borne in mind that all the 88 cancelled mining leases in Goa are not likely to be auctioned in one shot. They will come in phases as per the preparedness of all the paperwork, and will come with their own legal problems.

Amidst all this, who will take care of the affected people of Goa for such a long period? After talks in the first few days post the mining shut-down, there is no word from the state government on approaching the apex court so that mining operations can continue at least till 2020 (as per the amended Act, even non renewed leases can also continue till 2020, unless some other legal provisions come in the way), while it prepares for the auctioning of the mines. It is high time that the government breaks the silence and works for an early resolution to the issue, keeping auctions out of the resolution plan.

By PK Mukherjee

Former MD, Sesa Goa Ltd