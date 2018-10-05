Wait for justice: How new CJI Ranjan Gogoi should tackle judicial backlog

CJI Ranjan Gogoi. (IE)

Ameen Jauhar

In 1997, in what was a watershed moment in recent English politics, the Labour Party manifesto declared that ideas and ideals, not archaic ideology, will dictate policies. This was done to promote the ideology of a reinvigorated ‘new’ Labour Party for the first time in decades. “What matters is what works…”, the simple yet defining words of a new era of an evidence-based approach to policy decisions and governance reforms promised by the former prime minister of England, Tony Blair.

Interestingly, Justice Ranjan Gogoi could take guidance from these words, as he takes over as the 46th Chief Justice of India, from his outgoing colleague (Justice Dipak Misra) this week. In recent months, Justice Gogoi has insisted that he intends to actively lead the Indian judiciary’s actions in tackling its backlog and pendency of cases. He has opined how judicial backlog is the greatest challenge faced by our justice system—a perspective that finds an unanimous affirmation in the Indian legal fraternity.

However, this sentiment is not new; in fact, since the 1950s, just a few years after India’s independence, the first Law Commission of India cautioned against an increasing number of pending cases (14th Law Commission report). The problem of backlog has only aggravated since, with more than 33 million recorded cases pending across all tiers of the Indian judiciary, as of December 2017. Over the past year, having perused more than 1,300 studies for my dissertation, it became evident to me that policymakers have been unable to deliver long-term solutions to tackle the judicial backlog in India.

This, amongst other things, has resulted from the stagnation of the discourse on judicial backlog. Most research on the problem of judicial backlog in India appears to be a mere rehashing and evergreening of age-old rhetoric. It has focused on belabouring the problems related to manpower in the judiciary, poor physical infrastructure, and more recently, the untapped potential of e-courts. However, there is lack of a nuanced understanding of how each of these causes has evolved and contributed to the catastrophic backlog of cases.

This is attributable to two key shortcomings in our research and decision-making processes guiding judicial reforms in India on the issue of reducing the backlog of cases. Firstly, legal research and judicial reforms have been monopolised by members of the legal fraternity and lacks a much-needed interdisciplinary perspective.

Even the Law Commission observed in its 120th report (in 1987) that there is dire need of more technical and data-driven empirical studies on the issue of judicial backlog, which lawyers and legal researchers are unable to undertake. Legal researchers, for all their experience, are not trained data scientists nor are skillful in designing or conducting empirical studies. However, they often pose their studies as ‘empirical’ merely by citing some publicly available figures as quantitative analysis, which is superficial and would not stand any scrutiny of their quality as research studies.

Secondly, stemming from the rehashing of existing discourse, legal researchers and policymakers have failed to evolve new solutions and expect different results. In Einstein’s words, these actions amount to “madness”, where policymakers keep attempting the same half-baked, stopgap measures, expecting success, but which continue to prove futile in tackling the problem of backlog of cases in the Indian courts. The point is to highlight how the status quo in the Indian judiciary needs a paradigm shift.

As Thomas Kuhn proposed in his thought-provoking work, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, it is in turmoil and chaos that the new normal is carved out of some revolutionary ideas. His thesis strongly resonated in the call of the new Labour Party manifesto in 1997. For the incoming CJI as well, the question is not merely of his commitment towards reducing backlog. Instead, it is about his commitment to evaluate what works, because the policies and judicial reforms implemented over the last seventy years have not.

Towards this end, it is imperative that he takes and promotes definitive action to breakdown the aforesaid monopoly of the legal fraternity on judicial issues and reforms, and the research backing such actions. As the head of the Indian judiciary, he must also promote an evidence-based approach, generated through interdisciplinary and empirical research on different issues faced by the Indian justice system, most pertinent being the problem of judicial backlog.

This in itself is a significantly challenging task as it seeks to underplay the expertise of the legal fraternity in deciding crucial policy decisions affecting the basic access to justice for people in India. But if Justice Gogoi’s resolve is strong, he could certainly initiate another unprecedented chain of events, just like the press conference he held with three other judges earlier this year.