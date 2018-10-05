Wait! Face scans at airports a great idea. It should wait for privacy law’s final shape

This ‘Digi-Yatra’ system will not be mandatory. (Representational image: Reuters)

The civil aviation ministry is mulling over paperless identification for the checking-in process for flyers—soon, facial recognition, a biometric identification technique, will be used for checking in passengers on domestic flights. The ministry plans to conduct trials at four airports run by the Airport Authority of India—Pune, Kolkata, Varanasi and Vijayawada—before rolling it out in four PPP metro airports, followed by the rest.

This ‘Digi-Yatra’ system will not be mandatory, and the other measures by which flyers pass through airport security will still be available. For the facial scan to be uploaded, registered and ready for use, a passenger will first have to register herself on the aviation ministry website using ID documents such as Aadhaar, passport, etc. Then, on her first visit to the airport after signing on for Digi-Yatra, a facial scan will be taken in order to update the database. Thereafter, every time she visits the airport, she can choose to check herself in via facial recognition.

The details provided by the airline with which a passenger is flying will be verified against the data with the civil aviation ministry database through biometric authentication. The US’s Customs and Border Protection, since June of last year, has been running a similar trial system in American airports. It has been used more than 3 million times, and there is a procedure for the scanning of passengers before they leave the country and once they arrive from abroad. However, the legal safeguards in place for the same have been called into question numerous times through the Freedom of Information Act (US’s RTI) requests, put forth by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) among others.

Right now, the US government, ACLU and other activist organisations say, needs to do a better job of explaining how it intends to use the information that accrues from the scans—relating to flying destinations, period of stay, etc—and how long such information will be stored. Although India’s usage of the facial scanning software is proposed to be optional, concerns over maintenance of the civil aviation database, the entities that have access to this data, how this data will be used and the security in place to protect this data have to be ironed out. With India’s privacy law yet to be ratified and with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Aadhaar use by private parties, the proposal falls in regulatory grey area. There is no question, however, that implementing such a mechanism will make flying truly seamless.