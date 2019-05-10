Volkswagen must pay: Pollution and emissions-cheating is a worry for India too

By: |
Published: May 10, 2019 1:38:14 AM

Pollution and emissions-cheating is a worry for India, too.

Volkswagen had posited that since there were no norms prescribed for on-road testing, it couldn’t be held non-compliant.

The Supreme Court breather to Volkswagen India—in connection with the Rs 500-crore penalty that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed on it for the Dieselgate scandal—brings regulatory gaps and corporate misconduct into focus yet again. While the top court has ordered that “no coercive action” be taken against the automaker, NGT believes that there is just cause for punitive action. Ever since the scandal broke in the US in 2015, Volkswagen has been held liable in 17 countries for using cheat-software in diesel cars since 2009 to meet pollution standards in laboratory tests. The lab performance was instrumental in the cars getting approval in these jurisdictions while the on-road emission levels were much higher. Indeed, tests conducted by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) showed that NOx emissions by Volkswagen cars from the period was 5-9 times the lab test limits. The ministry of heavy industries directed the company to initiate recall of nearly 3.2 lakh vehicles.

The company contended before the NGT that it had carried out on-road tests in the presence of the ARAI and the emissions were found to be 1.1 to 2.6 times the BS IV norms—this was later debunked by an expert commitee set up by the NGT—and, since the standards were very different, the action taken by other nations wasn’t relevant. While the expert committee had observed that no testing protocol had been notified at the time of inspection of the emission fraud charges, Volkswagen had posited that since there were no norms prescribed for on-road testing, it couldn’t be held non-compliant. It also submitted before the NGT that, since the Portable Emissions Measurement System (PEMS) that is used for measuring real driving emissions globally, was notified by India only on September 16, 2016, as a protocol for on-road testing, testing carried out by ARAI using PEMS in 2015 didn’t hold. The NGT, however, has rightly refused to buy the argument saying that the mere fact that PEMS was introduced in September 2016 doesn’t mean that it was prohibited earlier. Since it was used in exposing cheat devices the world over, it became a globally accepted protocol and, that “no specific protocol existed in India to detect cheat devices does not mean that globally accepted protocol could not be used”.

The Supreme Court needs to keep in mind the real environmental cost of deliberate inaction on pollution by companies. As the NGT order notes, 22 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are in India, and in Delhi, 15,000 die prematurely because of pollution. Also, given India is one of just four nations globally whose climate efforts put the Earth on a below-2oC warming path if all nations were acting in the same manner, it has a right to expect that MNCs seeking its market should play by the rules it sets to realise it ambitious climate vision. If the US, one of the largest current polluters and the largest historical polluter, can extract $25 billion in fines, restitution and penalties for 5.8 lakh faulty cars, India is well within its right to impose the penalty it has.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Volkswagen must pay: Pollution and emissions-cheating is a worry for India too
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition