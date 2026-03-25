By Dr. Mahesh Uppal, Telecom Consultant, Director Com First (India)

Last year, the Supreme Court made an important ruling about Vodafone Idea’s financial troubles. While the Court did not waive the substantial outstanding dues, it allowed the government to support the company’s continuation in the market and to review policy frameworks aimed at safeguarding consumer interests, public investment, and maintaining healthy competition within the sector. The government has taken important first steps in both cases. It should take both to their logical conclusion to prevent similar crises in future.

The government has taken decisive steps to enhance Vodafone Idea’s cash flow by freezing its liabilities at ₹87,695 crores without accruing additional interest and deferring repayment for five years. This measure provides the company with critical flexibility to invest in network expansion and stabilize operations.

According to recent statements to analysts, Vodafone Idea has allocated ₹14,000 crores towards developing its 4G infrastructure and reports notable improvements in key business metrics such as average revenue per user (ARPU) and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), reflecting better operational performance.

The company has broadened its 4G and 5G coverage and increased data service usage. Additionally, its promoters, the Aditya Birla Group, have invested further capital. These developments are positive indicators for both the government—which now holds a 49% equity stake—and taxpayers. Furthermore, they bode well for consumers who anticipate enhanced quality and affordability resulting from robust market competition.

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The government is also currently reviewing Vodafone Idea’s total liabilities related to Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)—the income that determines the fees and levies telecom companies owe. The Minister of Communications informed parliament that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has formed a two-member committee to re-examine Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues.

From Liabilities to Liquidity

The committee’s final report is pending. Multiple media reports indicate that the committee may have reduced Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues by Rs 27,000 crore, representing over 50% of the total liability. While some other reports d suggest potential involvement of a strategic investor in the company. These developments are encouraging signals regarding Vodafone Idea’s prospects.

Recent results reflect this optimism, with the company’s ARPU rising 7.3 percent year-over-year. CEO Abhijit Kishore referenced renewed “lender confidence” in Vodafone Idea, which will be essential for the sustained turnaround of the firm as it seeks to secure additional financing from banks. Prior to the government’s landmark decision on AGR-related relief, Vodafone Idea successfully raised Rs 3,300 crore through non-convertible debentures; this achievement was cited by the CEO as evidence of confidence among stakeholders.

However, more than two months have passed since the company received AGR relief, yet fundraising efforts remain limited. Initial reports suggested that banks were reassessing the firm following the AGR development, for which a final decision is still awaited. It stands to reason that recent reports of reduced liabilities could further strengthen investor confidence in Vodafone Idea.

The company has announced an ambitious capital expenditure of Rs 45,000 crore and has ruled out equity funding, instead seeking to raise Rs 25,000 crore through bank financing. This capex plan is crucial to Vodafone Idea’s turnaround strategy.

The DoT committee is also tasked with ensuring that the company received all eligible deductions and that the merger of the parent companies, Vodafone and Idea, was accurately reflected in the AGR calculations. Additionally, it must ascertain the accuracy of these computations. This process is significant, and the government’s early completion deadline of 31st March is a positive development, as is the commitment of all parties to accept the final decision of the committee.

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The Vodafone Idea episode has demonstrated the ability and willingness of the government to act decisively to promote competition and investor confidence. This is critical for a capital-intensive sector central to the country’s digital economy. The space provided by the Supreme Court for policy reform is an important opportunity. The DoT must consider an early reference to the TRAI to recommend a sound alternative to the current levies that aligns the incentives and the interests of players, government, and users. This will promote orderly growth and harmonize India’s regulation with global best practices. It will ensure that the challenges like those facing Vodafone Idea do not recur.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.