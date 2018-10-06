Vicarious liability applies to company leadership, but not to leaders of political parties. It should.

Under India’s company laws, directors are generally made liable in relation to acts and omissions of the company—and similar principles apply in relation to partnerships and limited liability partnerships.

His last proposition is that no person who is convicted may be appointed a minister of the State. Well, so far as his intention is concerned, it is no doubt very laudable … is it not sufficient that we should trust the Prime Minister, the Legislature and the public at large watching the actions of the Ministers and the actions of the legislature to see that no such infamous thing is done by either of them?

Dr. Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly Debates, on adding grounds for disqualification of Ministers (CAD Vol. VII)

Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Public Interest Foundation &Ors. V. Union of India, begins on a solemn note about the economic terror of corruption in public office—specifically, in relation to elected representatives. The ruling however concludes, as per settled precedents, that Supreme Court could not expand on the grounds for disqualification of legilslators—beyond what is already laid down in the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act. While the ruling cannot be faulted for adhering to settled constitutional principles, it serves as a reminder of the wide gap between the standards we hold our elected representatives to and the standards applicable to other citizens. A case in point—obligations and vicarious liability of heads of political parties and elected representatives, on the one hand, and those relating to directors of companies.

Under India’s company laws, directors are generally made liable in relation to acts and omissions of the company—and similar principles apply in relation to partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Residuary clauses often make the ‘officer in default’ or ‘key managerial personnel’ responsible for statutory compliance and offences. While there is no necessity to prosecute individuals for a breach of a contractual obligation, in respect of statutory non-compliances, the body behind the corporate entity—represented by the board of directors—is generally prosecuted. Even independent directors, who do not have management role and do not draw remuneration like executive directors, have felt the wrath of investigating agencies. For instance, while independent directors of Nirav Modi’s Firestar International have got a temporary reprieve, subject to Supreme Court’s rulings, they would have to submit to jurisdiction of investigating agencies. Other senior officers like the CEO of Amway India and CFO of BMW India have had to appear personally in court in connection with private criminal complaints. The situation doesn’t change if it is an investigation into a cognisable offence—for instance, the arrest of an executive of Makemytrip for alleged non-compliance with service tax laws and the attempted prosecution of Sunil Mittal in connection with spectrum allocation. However, when one compares the standards that elected officials are held accountable to, they can get away with murder.

Understandably, Supreme Court can’t, through judgments, increase grounds for disqualification under the Constitution or the election laws. This is undoubtedly a task for Parliament. Incendiary speeches and inflammatory remarks by politicians are often not prosecuted, while innocuous and even factual comments by ordinary citizens attract coercive and punitive measures from the state. The deterrent effect under law of vicarious liability needs to apply not only to elected officials, but also leaders of political parties. For instance, despite various orders of the Supreme Court regarding calling of bandhs and directions on damage to public property, political parties and bodies affiliated with political parties continue to flout the law laid down by the court. On the other hand, directors of private companies are arrested when companies in which they are directors cause economic or physical injury to members of the public. The law does not provide for any such liability of leaders of political parties—it is time this gap was fixed.

Since Parliament takes time to pass necessary laws, Supreme Court’s directions in Kodungallur Film Society v. Union of India should help set the tone. Noting directions issued by the court in other cases and directions of Union home ministry to States, the court has directed that pending legislation, preventive measures, investigation and compensation be followed in relation to destruction caused by various groups. However, for these measures to take effect, vicarious liability that attaches to directors and senior management, should be affixed on leaders in political parties and government. If at all any discrimination ought to be made, it is elected representatives and members of political parties, rather than directors and partners, who need to be held accountable to higher standards.

-MS Ananth is a Delhi-based lawyer