Use National Exit Test to grade medical colleges

But why not make NEXT the benchmark for college performance?

Though Parliament has cleared the National Medical Council (NMC) Bill, for it to be truly effective, the government needs to take a few more steps. Even after its reconstitution in 2013, keep in mind, the Medical Council of India (MCI) had not changed much; a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, in 2016, was scathing in its criticism of the body, as it had failed to meet the prescribed standards. While the NMC is not like MCI—its members are nominated, not elected as in the MCI—as a Reuters investigation found, the incidence of corruption was deep-rooted and went beyond MCI’s top management. In 2015, the investigation found that a sixth of India’s 398 colleges were accused of some fraud or cheating. How is the NMC going to fix this if the system of grading/accreditation is not radically changed?

This is where the idea of an exit exam, which is now going to be the basis of licensing for medical practice in the country, comes in. NEXT or National Exit Test already forms a part of the Bill and will be linked to PG entrances, eliminating the stress of multiple exams. But why not make NEXT the benchmark for college performance? So, for instance, why not take away the accreditation of a college where, say, 60% of students can’t clear NEXT. Indeed, college rankings should take into consideration the NEXT scores.

It is also not clear why fees for half the seats should be fixed by the government, as is planned. The obvious reason is to keep a check on fees for the common man, while still leaving enough profit for those setting up the colleges, but what this will do is to raise the fees for the other half to astronomical levels.

Why not focus on having enough scholarships for those who can’t afford the colleges? More important, the government should focus on allowing more medical colleges to come up—and their quality will be assured by linking their accreditation to NEXT scores—and also find ways to make medical education less costly. Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Health has, for instance, pointed out that, by converting district hospitals into teaching hospitals, India could lower the costs of a medical education. Another example that Shetty quotes is that of 35 medical colleges in Cuba training doctors for the US in just 50,000 square feet of space; the over-engineered medical colleges in India, by contrast, require 140 teachers to train 100 students!