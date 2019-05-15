US-China trade war: No strategy in Trump’s tariff push

By\u00a0Timothy\u00a0O\u2019Brien As China and the US dig in for what may become a protracted and possibly very painful trade war, a lot of time is being wasted trying to divine whether president Donald Trump has a strategy. If we\u2019re defining \u201cstrategy\u201d as a cohesive, premeditated plan designed with clear goals in mind\u2014goals that go beyond \u201cgotcha!\u201d\u2014then no, the president doesn\u2019t. \u201cI\u2019m going to teach China a lesson\u201d isn\u2019t a strategy. Slapping rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports is punitive, of course, and may ultimately convince the country\u2019s leaders to open their markets and stop stealing intellectual property from the US. It\u2019s unlikely to convince them to significantly reshape what has thus far proven to be a wildly successful, government-brokered industrial policy that has turned China into an economic powerhouse. Meanwhile, Trump has been tweeting a series of bonkers and factually-challenged insights recently about what he thinks the impact of his tariffs will be and how US consumers will respond to the likelihood of tariff-induced higher prices. None of this is knitted into a broader geopolitical argument about how best to deal with China on the world stage and challenge it militarily on the high seas and elsewhere. Don\u2019t expect most of that to change in a meaningful way. The president doesn\u2019t have a sophisticated trade strategy any more than he has a thoughtful immigration strategy or a wily political strategy. What he has are resentments\u2014resentments that are so deeply felt that much of Trump\u2019s fuming can come across at times as the words and bile of someone who has been personally affronted. Trump\u2019s fear and resentment of \u201cthe other\u201d is profound and ubiquitous and speaks to sentiments he\u2019s been harboring for much of his life. Trump\u2019s father Fred was a successful New York developer before a pair of government hearings in 1954 and 1966 revealed that he had been bilking taxpayers by overcharging the federal and New York State governments for construction costs relating to publicly-subsidised housing. Fred was booted from federal and state housing programmes and essentially stopped being a major builder after that. Within the Trump family, the lesson drawn was not that Fred had transgressed and undermined his own business by being unethical. Instead, Trump and his siblings came to understand it as an example of an overreaching and meddlesome outside force\u2014the government\u2014reaching into the family business and taking away part of Fred\u2019s livelihood. Trump\u2019s view of government was forever shaped by those two episodes. Trump\u2019s own business philosophy also became marked by a heavy dose of paranoia. \u201cI deal with the toughest, smartest people in the world,\u201d he told a Washington Post interviewer in 1987. \u201cIf they think Donald Trump can be walked on, if they think Donald Trump is a rollover, like most people are, the litigation will increase tenfold. It\u2019s very important in life to establish yourself not to be a patsy, and if you don\u2019t, you don\u2019t end up sitting in this chair.\u201d That same year, in an interview on CNN, he inveighed against Japan and its trade policies, noting that he believed that the country was getting the best of the U.S. and describing the problem in a way that was markedly similar to how he currently speaks about China. \u201cYou don\u2019t have free trade. We think of it as free trade but you right now don\u2019t have free trade,\u201d he said of Japan. \u201cBut they laugh at us. They\u2019re laughing at this country and the way the country\u2019s being managed.\u201d When Trump launched his presidential bid in 2015 he invoked images of immigrants pouring over the southern border as unwanted outsiders towing crime and drugs in their wake. He also campaigned on a promise to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, citing the trade agreement with several Asia-Pacific countries as \u201canother massive international agreement that ties us up and binds us down.\u201d Once Trump became president, he pulled the plug on TPP without having a policy or approach in place designed to replace it. (A move that doesn\u2019t sing \u201cstrategic\u201d to me.) Trump gave the North American Free Trade Agreement an overhaul after becoming president, but that pact really changed in name only. The final agreement was a sop tossed to a president more interested in showing that he could tame unruly outsiders than engineer great policy overhauls. Trump might have tried to strike new trade deals with Japan and Europe first so he could have isolated China in a later round of trade talks but that would have involved strategic thinking. Instead, he went to war. Part of his incentive for doing so comes from his longstanding belief that he harbors special insights into China. \u201cI\u2019ve read hundreds of books about China over the decades,\u201d Trump said in The Art of the Deal, his non-fiction work of fiction. \u201cI know the Chinese. I\u2019ve made a lot of money with the Chinese. I understand the Chinese mind.\u201d He\u2019s not really sure about that though, and sometimes his insecurity is transparent. \u201cChina has total respect for Donald Trump and for Donald Trump\u2019s very, very large brain,\u201d Trump said last fall. All of this presidential sharing is sort of interesting to observe but I wouldn\u2019t put it in the \u201cstrategic\u201d bucket. It may go in the \u201cneeds therapy\u201d bucket. And this certainly goes in the \u201cresentment\u201d bucket (and echoes his thoughts about Japan from back in the 1980s): \u201cChina is laughing at us,\u201d Trump told his White House aides nearly two summers ago, according to Axios. \u201cLaughing.\u201d What remedy did he demand then to make the laughter go away? \u201c\u2018Tariffs. I want tariffs.\u201d Now Trump has his tariffs and his nascent trade war. While his advisers may be developing policy built on his impulses, don\u2019t go searching for strategy in the president\u2019s own actions. This, after all, is personal. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners