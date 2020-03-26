UP’s road to social justice and growth: State’s economy has moved towards rapid and sustainable growth along with happiness

CM Yogi Adityanath has fixed the goal of UP to become a $1 trillion economy and prepared a roadmap for it.

By Rahees Singh

Under the leadership of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the government has completed three years. The work done by the government has changed the perception of Uttar Pradesh. The state has come out of the sick category to become a leading place in the country.

Yogi Adityanath has led the government and the state with a visionary approach. This is the reason why he focused sequentially on agriculture and farmers; industry, trade and infrastructure; safety of women, nutrition and upliftment of children and youth. To develop Uttar Pradesh as the growth engine of the country, the CM created an agenda to move forward according to PM’s ‘5Ps’, i.e. potential, policy, planning, performance and progress mantra. CM Yogi Adityanath has fixed the goal of UP to become a $1 trillion economy and prepared a roadmap for it.

UP, today, has better potential in terms of demography and skilled professionals. The state, over the last three years, has emerged as a better destination for capital investment due to the positive environment around infrastructure, law and order and ease of doing business. For the sustainability and rapid growth in the economic progress of the state, it is necessary to have multidimensional development, and the CM has taken steps in this direction.

In the last three years, the CM has strengthened good governance by adopting a zero-tolerance policy on law and order. He has changed the socio-economic structure by implementing various state and central government schemes. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas, Chief Minister Housing, Ujjwala, Saubhagya, Kanya Sumangala, mass marriage have strengthened the lower class of the society. This has led to these people joining the mainstream. It has increased savings, inspiring them to do private business, where the government has provided technical and financial help.

The government has enriched farmers by providing various types of support facilities, including loan waivers. On the one hand, they have been trained to reduce input cost using zero-budget farming practices, and on the other, reasonable price has been ensured owing to government procurement, inching closer to the goal of doubling farmer’s income.

The state government has also implemented a new industrial policy and formulated 21 new investment-friendly plans. In February 2018, Investors Summit was organised in which MoUs worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore were signed. After the Investors Summit and implementation of ODOP scheme, the MSME industry of the state became active. The output of the rural economy per unit has increased, so has proportionate output per capita, increasing ‘per capita rural domestic produce’. This has led to a move towards socio-economic justice, ensuring inclusive and sustainable development of the state.

Ganga Yatra and Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela have further contributed to this initiative. The CM has started the Jan Arogya Mela, which will help in value-addition to the gross domestic product.

The economy of the state has moved towards rapid and sustainable growth along with happiness.

The author is an Expert in economic affairs