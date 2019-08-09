UP setting up digital deaddiction centers a good idea

With mobile phone proliferation in India increasing—as per an Ericsson study, Indians consume maximum (9.8 GB) data per month as compared to the rest of the world.

A study in JAMA, published by Harvard Health, last year, highlighted that frequent use of digital media might be associated with symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Studying the digital use patterns of over 2,500 adolescents for over two years, the paper found that ADHD symptom prevalence was 4.6% for those who reported not using any digital media activity compared with 9.5% for those who reported seven high-frequency activities and 10.5% for those who reported 14. With mobile phone proliferation in India increasing—as per an Ericsson study, Indians consume maximum (9.8 GB) data per month as compared to the rest of the world—it is not surprising that the government is setting up digital deaddiction centres. A news report published in India Today highlights that the UP government will be setting up its third centre in Prayag (Allahabad) this year. The initiative comes after the government had set-up a centre in Varanasi in January this year, followed by another one in Lucknow.

While the government initiative certainly needs to be lauded, given the increasing incidence of ADHD and other associated ailments, it is essential that the problem is checked beforehand and not afterwards. There needs to be more awareness about the use of mobile phones and screens. And, the government needs to be at the forefront of this campaign. A good example to follow can be that of France, which banned the use of mobile phones in school. While mobile phone use is scoffed at in India, schools need to educate parents about technology use or, better yet, follow model used by some of the Silicon Valley schools. For instance, Waldorf School of the Peninsula, California use of screens is banned till eighth grade. With more studies highlighting increasing incidences of obesity, ADHD and other diseases, India needs to be informed of the ills of technology overuse, especially at a young age.