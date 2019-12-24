UP identifying rioters is good, but summary justice is not the way forward

The UP government would do better not to settle the matter in haste. A court-appointed investigation would ensure there is no bias.

While the UP government is firm on its stand to take action against rioters, its approach seems questionable. The government, without due course, is sealing property of those it believes to have been involved in rioting and arsoning, and it is doing so based on primarily video and photographic evidence. Videos are indeed a crucial part of evidence, but they only reveal a part of the story. For instance, of the videos circulated after the Jamia stand-off, one showed a policeman trying to pour some fluid in a bus. While many claimed it was an accelerant, it was later found that he was trying to pour water to douse the fire. Had the government gone by videographic evidence and popular opinion, the first reaction would have been to sack the policeman. The UP government would do better not to settle the matter in haste. A court-appointed investigation would ensure there is no bias. Besides, it shall also provide evidence on whether the situation got worse after police action. In the case of UP, some television channels have been using video evidence to debunk the claim that police personnel fired no bullet.

Historically, prosecuting those accused of destroying property has been a tricky proposition. The Centre came out with a law against destruction of public property in 1984 and the SC issued guidelines based on recommendations of two expert committees in 2009, but the conviction rate in such cases has been low. Data from NCRB show that in the 14,876 instances—UP, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu account for 6,300 of these—recorded in 2017, the conviction rate was only 29.8%. Confiscation of property can be a viable threat, but if UP is to set a template for the country, it should do so using legal means. Summary justice will only alienate those protesting against the government, exposing the state to accusations of abuse of power.