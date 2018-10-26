Unwarranted? Odisha government arresting Abhijit Iyer Mitra for satire is action typical of ‘authoritarian regimes’

Abhijit Iyer Mitra (IE)

The arrest of defence and strategic affairs analyst Abhijit Iyer Mitra shows how the state machinery remains hostage to crude political interests. The manner in which Iyer Mitra has been hunted for a few sentences of satire—whether his particular brand is your cup or tea or not doesn’t make it anything more than satire—is one that is typical of authoritarian regimes. Iyer Mitra was arrested just after he stepped out of the Odisha Assembly, after having apologised unreservedly to a House committee for comments that the Odisha Assembly had thought were “derogatory” of the state, its history and culture, while all that Iyer Mitra was doing was using satire to criticise reductive and rigid notions of what Indian culture is. This time, an old tweet—posted most likely in jest—was dug up to show that Iyer Mitra routinely denigrated Odisha and Odias. The manner in which this happened is reminiscent of the Putin government arresting members of the dissenters-group, Pussy Riot, just as they stepped out of prison after being released over trumped up charges.

Though Iyer Mitra has routinely called for arrest, and even the purging, of those who have voiced dissent against the Centre’s policies and the BJP’s brand of politics, advocates of freedom of expression (FoE) across the political spectrum must oppose the Odisha government’s heavy-handed treatment. Some political watchers in the state believe that Iyer Mitra is just collateral in the fight between the BJD leadership in the state and Baijayant Panda—Iyer Mitra is the Odia leader’s friend—who was thrown out of the BJD earlier this year. Putting FoE in the cross-hairs has been a time-tested method for political parties to further political ends or silence dissent. If liberals stay silent on Iyer Mitra’s arrest today, they would have lost the high-ground from which they question FoE curbs elsewhere. Suprisingly, while the courts have generally upheld FoE, in Iyer Mitra’s case, when he applied for bail earlier, he was told that the “safest spot” for him was “in jail”. It behoves neither a government that pledges to uphold democratic principles to arrest Iyer Mitra nor the apex court that is the guardian of constitutionality to have let the Odisha government persecute him the way it has.