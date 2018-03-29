Unplugging Right: Is a law upholding the right to disconnect the best way to fight off the perils of uber-connectedness?

Rising digital connectedness has been a blessing for productivity, but has spawned its own demons.

Rising digital connectedness has been a blessing for productivity, but has spawned its own demons. Critics of uber-connectedness point at how this has thrown “work-life” balance out of whack. Work-mails, insta-messages, video-conferencing have all facilitated work’s intrusion in personal lives, at the cost of a worker’s and her family’s mental health. New York City, one of the world’s busiest work-centres with the average worker clocking 49 hours and 8 minutes a week, will soon have to vote on whether it should get a “right to disconnect” or not. Introduced by New York City Council member Rafael Espinal, the right will ban companies with more than 10 employees from requiring their workers to respond to electronic work communications after work-hours. It prescribes a penalty of $250 per instance of non-compliance.

New York’s proposed law is based on similar laws passed in Europe. The French apex court upheld workers’ right to disconnect as far back as 2001, and it was formally made a part of the labour code in 2015. German companies, including auto-major Volkswagen, have adopted their own disconnect policies even though Germany doesn’t have a law on this. The New York Bill doesn’t forbid employers from attempting to reach workers after work-hours. It gives the employee the right to refuse to answer that attempt without any fear retaliation.

Research shows that people who responded to work communications after 9 pm had worse quality of sleep than those who didn’t, and this, obviously, had a bearing on their productivity. So, there seems to be an implicit gain for employers in having a disconnect policy or being guided by a right to disconnect law. At the same time, there is little doubt that an uniform approach to disconnecting from work is problematic as industry sectors, production processes and actual work may vary too widely—one of the reasons why Germany hasn’t yet brought in an over-arching law.

In fact, Germany’s experience shows how leaving disconnect policies to be negotiated by individual companies and employee representatives could prove far more effective in preserving work-life balance. Any right-to-disconnect must walk the fine line between protecting workers from forced uber-connectedness and denting economic activity by clamping down on production.