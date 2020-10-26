Universities forcing publishers to the negotiating table over freeing academic content from paywalls

The university, in June, managed to wrangle a deal from Springer, under which it will pay open access fees. (Representative image)

The academia and publishers have been sparring for some time now. With knowledge—via research papers, academic articles, etc—locked behind paywalls, the academia has argued that publishers are controlling the flow of knowledge; even to the extent that the producers of such knowledge (the authors, universities funding research) have very little say in the matter. Paywalling by big commercial publishers has spawned both open access publishing and piracy/stealth release of content via sites like SciHub. Indeed, so stung has Big Publishing been by SciHub that Springer, Eslevier and others filed multi-million-dollar suits against the website.

Universities and other academia players, meanwhile, have tried to push publishers into ceding some control; the University of California ended its $11 million subscription to Elsevier, and immediately Big Publishers flocked to the negotiating table. The university, in June, managed to wrangle a deal from Springer, under which it will pay open access fees. Now, as per Nature, Germany’s Max Planck Digital Library has now negotiated an arrangement under which universities will pay $11,200 per article to make the research by these institutes published in certain journals open-access. However, institutes in developing economies may not be able to afford to pay such charges. The publishing houses, at present, are seen as monopolist; however, their costs, including over maintaining a global network of academic reviewers, are not small. One way to break their monopoly is to have academic communities promote open access journals, but that would need a new outlook on rating journals. And, like it or not, rating still remains the proxy for the credibility of a piece of research work.