  • MORE MARKET STATS

Under The Radar? French Covid-19 surveillance programme failed with many infected going undetected

By: |
January 1, 2021 5:00 AM

Researchers at the Pierre Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health modelled transmission between mid-May (soon after the first lockdown was lifted) and late June and found that some 90,000 cases escaped the radar even as infections in the country were reported as declining.

The researchers believe “encouraging same-day healthcare-seeking by suspect cases is critical”. But, if the problem is indeed cultural, it will be an uphill task.

France is considering a third lockdown as Covid-19 cases have begun to rise. The country has seen close to 65,000 deaths from the disease, out of nearly 2.6 million cases reported. However, a recently published study in the journal Nature contends that, in the weeks following the lifting of the country’s first lockdown, nine out of ten residents who contracted the disease went undetected. This, without doubt, indicates the country’s surveillance programme failed.

Researchers at the Pierre Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health modelled transmission between mid-May (soon after the first lockdown was lifted) and late June and found that some 90,000 cases escaped the radar even as infections in the country were reported as declining.

Related News

This, of course, shows that the country’s surveillance programme didn’t work and perhaps many symptomatics didn’t seek testing and treatment. Indeed, per surveillance data, only 31% of individuals with Covid-19 symptoms sought medical advice during the study period.

Some commentators have observed that the Macron administration needs to appeler un chat un chat (call a cat a cat, or say it as it is) and implement aggressive testing of suspected infections.

A good way to go about estimating actual Covid-19 spread and zeroing down on high-spread geographies is to have periodic sero-surveys. The researchers believe “encouraging same-day healthcare-seeking by suspect cases is critical”. But, if the problem is indeed cultural, it will be an uphill task.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Under The Radar? French Covid-19 surveillance programme failed with many infected going undetected
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How Modi handles Punjab agitation will decide India’s future
2Record caFE: Need to invest more in antivirals, says vaccine expert Dr Gagandeep Kang
3Looking back: Three terms that misdefined 2020 – “witch hunt,” “black swan,” and “exponential”