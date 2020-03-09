Under A Cloud: Cloud kitchens must comply with safety and hygiene norms

SDMC, though, has adopted a progressive approach with respect to cloud kitchens.

On the face of it, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) asking cloud kitchens to have hygiene and safety clearances is good. Given how many cloud kitchen companies apply for a single licence that acts as an umbrella clearance for all their cloud kitchens, a stricter enforcement is called for. But, the fact is that municipal authorities have not been able to ensure the same for restaurants—surely, what is sauce for the goose, is sauce for the gander, too? There are many examples of safety and hygiene violations in the national capital—the fire, and roof-collapse at separate restaurants in Connaught Place come to mind. Also, many restaurants in Hauz Khas Village continue to operate without the requisite clearances—for instance, on the need for exclusive fire evacuation passages.

This is not to say that SDMC should not insist on compliance. But, if it is intent on implementing hygiene and safety standards, it needs to do this for all entities—including the big restaurants. SDMC, though, has adopted a progressive approach with respect to cloud kitchens. Instead of classifying these in the same category as restaurants, it plans to create a brand new category and register them under this. The licence fee that it intends to charge (Rs 20,000) is much lower than what it charges restaurants. While this progressiveness is undoubtedly desired, given that such gig-economy businesses are emerging as competition to traditional businesses, municipalities must ensure that they don’t become instruments of stifling competition—they must insist on compliance by restaurants even as they do this for cloud kitchens.