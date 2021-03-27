  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uncertainty over recovery grows

By: |
March 27, 2021 8:24 AM

The IIP contracted 1.6% y-o-y in January, as compared with a growth of 1.6% in December. Mining and manufacturing output declined 3.7% and 2%, respectively, in January 2021.

Even the e-way bill numbers indicate flattening of manufacturing and trading activity.

With the resurgence of new coronavirus cases and localised restrictions, uncertainty on economic recovery has grown. While one year after the lockdown, high frequency indicators are reporting mixed trends, the markets – Sensex and Nifty 50 – doubled, touching new highs on the back of surging foreign capital flows. The IIP contracted 1.6% y-o-y in January, as compared with a growth of 1.6% in December. Mining and manufacturing output declined 3.7% and 2%, respectively, in January 2021. Industrial output contracted 12.2% in the April-January period of current fiscal. Even the e-way bill numbers indicate flattening of manufacturing and trading activity.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Uncertainty over recovery grows
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Winning against crop-stubble burning
2Dressing Sense: Why talk about how people dress
3Preparing for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code storm