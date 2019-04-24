Ukraine elects a comedian who plays accidental President in his sketches as real life Prez

By: | Published: April 24, 2019 4:00 AM

Ukraine, whose fate is fraught on a good day with neighbouring Russia wanting to redraw its border with nation, just elected as its president a comedian who became popular playing a high-school teacher who becomes president of Ukraine by chance

ukrain, russia, indiaThere is no reason why Zelenskiy shouldn’t end up the wager that paid off for Ukraine.

Ukraine, whose fate is fraught on a good day with neighbouring Russia wanting to redraw its border with nation, just elected as its president a comedian who became popular playing a high-school teacher who becomes president of Ukraine by chance. For Volodymyr Zelenskiy, life imitated art. Many are asking why a nation that is at war with Russia-supported rebels in the east would vote in a comedian with no political experience and reject the incumbent, who promises to fend off the Russian threat by cosying up to the West. It is hard to tell if Zelenskiy will last a full term, or if he was mocking himself and his nation when he said that the lesson the post Soviet Union world should draw from Ukraine is “anything’s possible”. But, that he is starting with a promise that he won’t let his nation down should count for something—till it doesn’t.

Truth be told, there is no reason why Zelenskiy shouldn’t end up the wager that paid off for Ukraine. The world now has Donald Trump as the president of the most powerful country in the world—his presidency will perhaps go down in American history as one of the worst, if not the worst. Xi Jinping, born into a political family, leads China with an iron fist—and will likely keep doing so till he doesn’t step down, die or get deposed. We have a worn out Theresa May, battling her own party over Brexit, leading the UK ever closer to chaos and confusion. Bolsonaro in Brazil, Erdogan in Turkey, Putin in Russia, Jong Un in North Korea, the list of politicians who don’t seem cut for statesmanship is long. In the midst of all this, if Zelenskiy is able to stand up to Russia even if he doesn’t lead Ukraine into a glorious victory against its belligerent neighbour, that would be no modest victory. Meanwhile, Ukrainians can keep hoping TV comedy doesn’t turn into real-life tragedy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Ukraine elects a comedian who plays accidental President in his sketches as real life Prez
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition