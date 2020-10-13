Twitter’s efforts at tackling fake news are appreciable, but it needs to broaden this feature’s reach

While such features had been rolled out in the past also, social media giants had not paid much heed to rigorously implementing them.

Regardless of whether it is because of pressure from advertisers or bad press, social media companies are increasingly reforming their platforms to accommodate new features that tackle fake news. While such features had been rolled out in the past also, social media giants had not paid much heed to rigorously implementing them.

However, as the US elections draw closer, they are trying to implement such services on a war footing. Twitter, last week, announced that it would be rolling out its fact check feature, which flags a message as fake news, for all users. Earlier this year, Twitter had revamped its service only for influencers and not for the general public. But, now any information that incites violence or misinformation would be flagged by the service. It also plans to warn users if they intend to share any information that is perceived as false.

Although the rules apply more to politicians, Twitter is trying to widen its net. The social media enterprise would also stop users from claiming a victory prematurely. The race will have to be called either by state officials or two reputable news outlets. It is also doing away with liked by and followed by recommendations during this period.

While the focus for Twitter is the US elections, it needs to roll out the service for other places as well. More important, these are only stop-gap arrangements; Twitter needs to emphasise more on such algorithms so that it can curb the flow of fake news in all geographies.