Tweets of change: Fleeting success

Amidst the many changes that Twitter is instituting—it announced fact-checking of tweets recently—the company announced that it will be providing an additional service to its users called Fleets. The new service will allow users to broadcast their messages to their followers, on their profile, for 24 hours, without having to worry about comments, likes or retweets. More important, as messages disappear after 24 hours, there is no trail for anyone to track or trace; unless someone clicks a screenshot from their phone or starts a conversation, that is. However, Twitter has not blocked all two-way communication on Fleets, if you have an open direct message service, another user can still send a message to you. Fleets shall stay on top of the page profile till the message does not get deleted.

Although the service will come in handy for companies looking for moment marketing or single-day campaigns, political parties are expected to use this service to promote their events. For instance, information about the first virtual rally conducted by BJP in Bihar could be broadcast using this service. Twitter says that they will save message for a few days even after deletion, and posts can be taken down once a user tags it offensive. But, the success of this shall depend on how fast Twitter is able to act against those using the service for hate speech. If enough controls are in place, Twitter can indeed be used for promotion, but there is no scenario where Twitter can avoid someone like US President Donald Trump using its platform to convey his message..