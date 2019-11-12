Turning the tables: Effective utilisation of water for agriculture will act as insurance against water scarcity

Households and industries need more to meet the objectives of piped water supply to every household by 2024, under Har Ghar Nal scheme, and to increase industrial activities.

By Dhruva Kumar Singh

India is facing an imminent water crisis. Mismatch between demand and supply, in many parts of the country, is growing rapidly. As per a study, the way water resources are depleting ,by year 2030 India can meet only 50% of its current water demand .

Of the total demand for water ,around 80-85% is required by agriculture. Households and industries need more to meet the objectives of piped water supply to every household by 2024, under Har Ghar Nal scheme, and to increase industrial activities. The government also has the herculean task of providing food security to a growing population. Therefore, any possibility of diverting water from agriculture does not hold good, without putting food security objectives at risk.

Agriculture, undoubtedly, is a water guzzler. Globally, agriculture uses only 70% of water leaving 30% for industries and households. In a report to Niti Aayog, a former ISRO chairman had suggested that water requirements in agriculture can be brought down to 50% of the present demand. This may be difficult to achieve, nevertheless, there is a large scope of increasing farm water efficiencies.

Water crisis in agriculture has emerged primarily due to overuse of ground water, and adoption of flood method of irrigation. Reckless exploitation of ground water , a phenomenon that emerged alongside green revolution, has deteriorated acquifiers.

There appears to be perception deficit regarding the seriousness of the issue. Central Ground Water Board has made block-wise assessment of ground water availabilities and has categorised them as safe, critical, over exploited etc. In 2005, it also prepared a Model bill, to be enacted by states/UTs, to regulate and control the development and management of ground water. The bill seeks to make unregulated extraction of ground water a punishable offence. But in the past fifteen years ,it has been enacted by only 11 states and 4 UTs.

Artificial recharge of ground water and rejuvenation of rivers, lakes and springs etc, in a mission mode is a typical solution to overcome the impending crisis . In 2013, Central Ground Water Board prepared a Master Plan for Artificial Recharge of Ground Water in India to create 11.1 million artificial recharge structures over a decade at a cost of Rs. 79,178 crore (at 2011 prices). Along with this, water conservation and water harvesting related works comprise a significant part of Development Plan prepared annually at gram panchayat level under MGNREGA. In later half of year 2019, the government launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan to propagate water conservation.

Some of these measures have become successful models of execution. Dhara Vikas or Springshed development works of Rural Management and Development Department(RMDD) of Sikkim led to revival of dried springs and lakes in south and west district of Sikkim. The project was initiated in 2008, in convergence with other departments and NGOs like World Wildlife Fund etc. In four years, the project resulted in successful recharge of 5 lakes, 50 springs and over 900 million liters of ground water per annum. This was feasible due to scientific planning, use of geo hydrology in selection of sites for digging up contour trenches, forming a cadre of scientifically trained manpower and involvement of the community in planning. The successful rejuvenation of Sasur Khaderi river in Fatehpuri district of Uttar Pradesh took place in a similar manner.

The issue, thus, is not dearth of plan or execution models in governance frameworks with regard to water conservation. To address issues like water security, government needs a multidisciplinary approach, interdepartmental convergence and popular participation.

There has been insignificant investment over the years to increase on farm water productivity. Bad cropping pattern and flood method of irrigation are significant cause of lower water productivities. For example, farmers in water scarce area like Marathwada area use water intensive crops like sugarcane. The government has made it mandatory for sugarcane farmers to use drip irrigation, but a shift of farming practices is required.

The most ubiquitous flood method of irrigation causes 50 % wastage of water. There are a number of scientific tools for drip irrigation, sub-soil drip irrigation which remarkably improve farm water efficiency. But they are still costly, their market size is small, and, often ,equipment makers have to act as financier for purchase of their equipment. Any broad based application of water efficient equipment will depend on their availability and affordability. Moreover, these equipment are not equally productive for all crops and in all terrain . A comprehensive area-wise and crop-wise water efficiency audit is imperative to manage on farm water.

Participatory Irrigation Management through Water Users Association(WUA) has yielded mixed results. There is gross disparity across states in terms of formation and functioning of Water Users Associations. For example , the number of WUAs in Bihar is less than 1% than in Andhra Pradesh. Water Users Association can function efficiently only when there is adequate availability of water, accountability and transparency.

There are a number of water efficient farm practices. But the benefits of the switch need to be demonstrated to the farmers. Knowledge gap between farmers, farmers bodies and national and state level agriculture research institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendras etc. is a big liability.

Effective and efficient utilisation of water for agriculture will act as an insurance against water scarcity, and will provide assurance of food security for the country. Additionally, it will also spare enough water for households, improving quality of lives, and for industries, propelling industrial growth of the country.

(The author is Controller of Accounts, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Views are personal)