NA Soonawala is a towering figure in the Tata universe, and his affection for the group’s values is beyond question. But affection, however genuine, is not a governance framework. His article in the Times of India on May 21, while eloquent, ultimately defends opacity in the name of tradition — and that case deserves a hard look.

The article ultimately asks India’s public markets to extend infinite faith to a private holding company on the basis of its past good conduct. That is not governance. That is a character reference.

Let us be clear about what Tata Sons actually is. It is not a temple. It is not a trust deed. It is the apex holding company of a conglomerate with tentacles in steel, software, cars, airlines, salt, and semiconductors — one of the most systemically significant corporate structures in the Indian economy. The RBI did not classify it as an upper-layer NBFC because of a clerical error. It did so because entities of this scale, making investment decisions that move entire sectors, cannot simply operate in the dark and ask the rest of us to feel good about it.

ALSO READ Net neutrality, 5G innovation can coexist

Mr Soonawala’s core argument is this: Tata Sons has historically been not merely a holding company but a “custodian of values”. It bailed out Tata Steel. It honoured obligations at Tata Finance and Tata Teleservices when it didn’t have to. It acts on conscience, not just capital. A listed entity accountable to institutional investors and foreign shareholders would be forced to abandon this long-game thinking for the quarterly tyranny of analyst calls.

It’s a seductive argument. It is also an argument that proves far too much. TCS, Titan, Tata Motors are all listed. Did their Tata DNA dissolve the moment they hit the exchanges? Did listing transform them into soulless return-maximising machines? The answer, obviously, is no. The Tata culture survived public markets just fine across the group’s operating companies. Why, precisely, would it fail at the holding company level? There is no answer to this.

Listing Myth

The world’s most celebrated patient-capital companies are publicly listed. Berkshire Hathaway. L’Oréal. Jardine Matheson. None of them became short-termist simply because their shareholders could see their accounts. What listing demands is not the abandonment of long-term thinking — it is the “explanation” of long-term thinking. You can still make 20-year bets. You just have to tell people you’re making them. That is not a burden. That is the minimum courtesy owed to a public marketplace.

Fractured Trusts

Here is what the article elegantly sidesteps: the question of who watches the custodian.

Tata Sons controls vast swathes of Indian corporate life. Its majority shareholder, Tata Trusts, holds 66% — and by all recent accounts is no longer the harmonious, single-voiced institution it was under Ratan Tata. Trustees are reportedly voting on board nominees. Factions have emerged. The institution that Soonawala invokes as the moral guarantor of Tata Sons’ values is, by credible accounts, a divided house.

ALSO READ Dividend and discipline

And yet the ask remains: trust us. No public accounts. No market discipline. No minority shareholder voice. Just trust.

This is where the argument gets uncomfortable, because Mr Soonawala’s principled case for privacy also happens to serve a very specific interest: Tata Trusts’ structural dominance over the group. A listing would dilute that control. It would give Shapoorji Pallonji — the 18%-plus shareholder currently in financial stress — liquidity, price discovery, and a seat at a public table. It would give retail investors a chance to own a piece of India’s most storied conglomerate. It would give the RBI and market regulators a line of sight into a holding structure that has, until now, been opaque by design.

None of those outcomes serve Tata Trusts’ current position. All of them serve the public interest. That conflict is not incidental to Mr Soonawala’s argument. It is the subtext of it.

Let us also dispatch the governance-will-suffer argument with some directness: the idea that Tata Sons currently has exemplary governance is, to put it charitably, contested. The Cyrus Mistry episode was not a governance highlight reel. The prolonged legal battle that followed was not a demonstration of institutional serenity. The current uncertainty — application to de-register as a CIC, regulatory limbo, internal Trusts disputes — is not evidence of a smoothly functioning custodial structure. It is evidence of an institution using every available mechanism to avoid the transparency that its scale demands.

Governance advisory firm InGovern has now argued that Tata Sons’ de-registration application is, in its words, dead on arrival — rendered deficient by the RBI’s April 2026 Amendment Directions. The regulatory door that Tata Sons hoped to slip through has, by most serious analyses, closed. The question is no longer really “whether” to list. It is whether Tata Sons will accept that reality with grace or continue to resist it.

Mr Soonawala asks: will listing unlock value or improve governance? He implies the answer is no. But this frames the question backwards. The burden of proof does not lie with those who want transparency. It lies with those who want to continue without it.

The Tata Group’s philanthropic record is genuinely extraordinary. But the suggestion that public accountability would somehow unravel Tata’s charitable mission is, frankly, a little insulting to the institutions themselves. Are we really saying that the Tata Cancer Hospital exists because Tata Sons is unlisted? That transparency would corrode the impulse to do good?

The Tata name does not need secrecy to stay noble. If anything, the values Mr Soonawala so movingly describes would be “strengthened” by the discipline of public accountability — forced to be articulated, defended, and demonstrated rather than simply asserted.

Mr Soonawala has made the case for why Tata Sons should be “trusted”. What he has not made — what cannot be made — is the case for why it should not be “verified”.

The Tata Group helped shape Indian capitalism. Listing Tata Sons would not diminish that legacy. It may well modernise and strengthen it for the next generation.