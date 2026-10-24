Donald Trump’s handling the Russia-Ukraine war offers a revealing insight into the changing character of great-power politics. Washington’s pressure on Kyiv to suspend attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, alongside the temporary easing of restrictions on Russian diesel exports, suggests that strategic commitments are increasingly being subordinated to immediate economic and domestic political calculations. For India, the implications extend well beyond Europe. They concern the credibility of sanctions, the durability of strategic partnerships, and the room for manoeuvre available to nations like India in an increasingly transactional international order.

Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has prioritised a rapid end to the war, curtailed new American military assistance, and pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider concessions. Recent tensions have reinforced this approach. Washington’s demands that Kyiv suspend strikes on Russian refineries, coupled with Trump’s public criticism of Zelenskyy and threats to restrict military support, have underscored how readily security assistance can become an instrument of political leverage. The resumption of intelligence sharing after a brief interruption has done little to dispel the larger uncertainty surrounding American commitments.

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The strategic asymmetry is consequential. Ukraine’s attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have enabled Kyiv to impose costs on a militarily superior adversary, disrupting refining capacity and targeting revenues that sustain Moscow’s war effort. Pressuring Ukraine to relinquish this leverage while Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure continue risks altering the negotiating balance before a credible settlement has emerged. The issue is not whether diplomacy should be pursued, but whether the terms of engagement create incentives for a durable peace or reward the stronger belligerent.

The diesel arrangement announced on October 9 adds another dimension. Presented by Trump as a means of easing US fuel prices, the temporary relaxation of curbs on Russian diesel sales could provide Moscow with additional export revenues, although its impact on American retail prices remains uncertain. More important is the political signal: economic engagement with Washington remains possible despite the continuing war.

This raises fundamental questions about sanctions as an instrument of statecraft. Their effectiveness depends not simply on the economic costs imposed but on the credibility and consistency of their application. If restrictions are relaxed for domestic political convenience without corresponding changes in the behaviour they are designed to influence, their deterrent value diminishes. Sanctions relief can, of course, be a legitimate instrument of diplomacy when tied to verifiable concessions. The distinction is whether incentives form part of a reciprocal bargain or undermine the conditions necessary for one.

For India, this inconsistency is particularly instructive. New Delhi has faced US pressure over its purchases of Russian crude, even as Washington explores commercial accommodation with Moscow to advance its own energy objectives. India’s purchases of Russian oil have been presented as an exercise in strategic autonomy, not an endorsement of Russia’s military actions.

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The lesson is not that sanctions are inherently illegitimate, or that Western inconsistency invalidates every argument for economic coercion. Rather, sanctions operate within a political system in which major powers retain considerable discretion over when restrictions are imposed, relaxed, or redirected. This makes it difficult to sustain the proposition that other countries should subordinate their economic choices to the preferences of those administering sanctions. When the rules appear flexible for powerful states but restrictive for others, their legitimacy suffers.

Strategic autonomy, however, must not become a convenient justification for strategic indifference. India’s dependence on imported energy leaves it vulnerable to disruptions in the Gulf, global price volatility, and changing sanctions regimes. Its expanding energy relationship with Russia has delivered commercial advantages, but also increased exposure to secondary sanctions, payment difficulties, and geopolitical pressure. The challenge is to preserve the benefits of diversified engagement without allowing any single relationship to become a source of strategic vulnerability.

This requires a more substantive understanding of autonomy. Diversifying energy suppliers, strengthening domestic refining capacity and strategic reserves, expanding renewable energy, and maintaining multiple diplomatic channels would improve India’s ability to withstand external shocks.

Trump’s approach reflects a growing preference for transactional diplomacy, in which security commitments, economic restrictions, and political relationships become negotiable instruments. Such flexibility may create openings for ending conflicts that conventional diplomacy has failed to resolve. But it introduces uncertainty among allies and partners when policy shifts appear driven by immediate domestic considerations rather than a consistent strategic framework.

For Ukraine, the central concern is whether pressure to surrender military leverage will be accompanied by credible guarantees against renewed Russian aggression. For Europe, the challenge is to sustain support for Ukrainian security while assuming a greater share of the financial and military burden. For India and other powers, the concern is more systemic: if security commitments and economic restrictions become increasingly contingent on the preferences of dominant states, the costs of strategic dependence rise.

India has a particular interest in preserving an international order in which sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of diplomatic choice remain meaningful principles. Its relationships with the US, Russia, and Europe serve distinct strategic and economic purposes. A rigid alignment with any one power would constrain New Delhi’s ability to manage these competing interests. Yet excessive dependence on any partner would equally undermine its freedom of action. Strategic autonomy, therefore, is the capacity to make independent choices based on national interests while remaining attentive to the principles underpinning international stability.

Ultimately, a negotiated settlement in Ukraine must be judged by more than the speed with which hostilities end. A ceasefire that leaves the underlying security dispute unresolved may postpone rather than prevent another conflict. Similarly, sanctions relief detached from verifiable changes in behaviour could weaken the leverage needed to secure a durable agreement. Diplomacy remains essential, but its success depends on reciprocity, credible commitments, and a clear relationship between incentives and outcomes.

For India, the larger lesson is unmistakable. In an international order where energy supplies, sanctions and security guarantees have become instruments of bargaining, autonomy cannot be secured merely by refusing to choose sides. It must be built by ensuring that no external power can easily dictate the choices available. The imperative for Indian statecraft is to combine diplomatic flexibility with economic resilience and strategic capacity. The freedom to decide is important; the ability to sustain those decisions is what makes strategic autonomy consequential.

(The writer is the vice president for Studies and Foreign Policy at Observer Research Foundation)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.