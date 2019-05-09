Transparency vs state secret: ‘Public’ interest remains a powerful touchstone for OSA

The Centre\u2019s contention that the Supreme Court waiving the penal provisions against publication of information protected by the Official Secrets Act (OSA) threatens the integrity of the Indian state is an overstatement of the likely impact of the apex court\u2019s order allowing use of leaked Rafale documents in a plea seeking the review of the defence deal. The Centre\u2019s stand is portentous since the indiscriminate application of OSA can have a chilling effect on the freedom of the press and whistleblowing by public officials and employees of concessionaires in government contracts. Had the OSA been invoked and been considered binding at the time, a 2G or a coal scam could never have been exposed. Allocation of public resources would have probably remained as graft-prone today as then. The government\u2019s stand in keeping with the amendments that it wants made to the Whistle Blowers Protection Act that have been stalled in the Rajya Sabha since 2015. The amendment Bill not only revokes the immunity granted to whistleblowers from prosecution under the OSA, but also makes whistleblowing impossible. The law, from centreing on protecting information relating to only national security from disclosure, would cover trade secrets, foreign relations, fiduciary relationships, etc\u2014all of these being criteria that would offer protection to Rafale-related documents\u2014if the amendment Bill gets passed. It also debars the disclosure of information obtained by any other means than RTI, and requires the clearance from authorities who may themselves be implicated if the documents are made public. Such a deliberately expansive view of what constitutes official secrets is surely not kosher? The SC bench offered sage legal rationale in allowing the leaked Rafale documents. The three-judge bench maintained that there is no provision in the OSA or any other statute under which Parliament empowers the executive to \u201crestrain publication of documents marked as secret or from placing such documents before a court of law which may have been called upon to adjudicate a legal issue\u201d. The Chief Justice of India, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, used the apt example of the US Supreme Court\u2019s judicial wisdom in refusing to recognise the executive government\u2019s right to restrain the publication of the Pentagon Papers that detailed the abject failure of the US\u2019s Vietnam strategy. The Centre, in its affidavit presented at the SC, claims that this could make all closely guarded secrets \u201crelating to space, nuclear installations, strategic defence capabilities.\u201d vulnerable. What this bogey-man argument misses completely is the \u201cpublic interest\u201d touchstone of whistle-blowing. Indeed, the whistleblower or a news organisation collaborating with the former hardly likely ignores the legal implications if the matter being leaked doesn\u2019t stand the test of \u201cpublic interest\u201d. The SC also cited Section 8(2) of the Right to Information Act to say \u201cnotwithstanding anything in the Official Secrets Act and the exemptions permissible under sub\u00acsection (1) of Section 8, a public authority would be justified in allowing access to information, if on proper balancing, public interest in disclosure outweighs the harm sought to be protected.\u201d This forceful vote for transparency is far more preferable to intransigent opacity in the name of state secrets.