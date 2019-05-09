Transparency vs state secret: ‘Public’ interest remains a powerful touchstone for OSA


Published: May 9, 2019

The Centre’s stand is portentous since indiscriminate application of OSA can have a chilling effect on the freedom of the press and whistleblowing by public officials and employees of concessionaires in government contracts.

The Centre’s contention that the Supreme Court waiving the penal provisions against publication of information protected by the Official Secrets Act (OSA) threatens the integrity of the Indian state is an overstatement of the likely impact of the apex court’s order allowing use of leaked Rafale documents in a plea seeking the review of the defence deal. The Centre’s stand is portentous since the indiscriminate application of OSA can have a chilling effect on the freedom of the press and whistleblowing by public officials and employees of concessionaires in government contracts. Had the OSA been invoked and been considered binding at the time, a 2G or a coal scam could never have been exposed. Allocation of public resources would have probably remained as graft-prone today as then.

The government’s stand in keeping with the amendments that it wants made to the Whistle Blowers Protection Act that have been stalled in the Rajya Sabha since 2015. The amendment Bill not only revokes the immunity granted to whistleblowers from prosecution under the OSA, but also makes whistleblowing impossible. The law, from centreing on protecting information relating to only national security from disclosure, would cover trade secrets, foreign relations, fiduciary relationships, etc—all of these being criteria that would offer protection to Rafale-related documents—if the amendment Bill gets passed. It also debars the disclosure of information obtained by any other means than RTI, and requires the clearance from authorities who may themselves be implicated if the documents are made public. Such a deliberately expansive view of what constitutes official secrets is surely not kosher?

The SC bench offered sage legal rationale in allowing the leaked Rafale documents. The three-judge bench maintained that there is no provision in the OSA or any other statute under which Parliament empowers the executive to “restrain publication of documents marked as secret or from placing such documents before a court of law which may have been called upon to adjudicate a legal issue”. The Chief Justice of India, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, used the apt example of the US Supreme Court’s judicial wisdom in refusing to recognise the executive government’s right to restrain the publication of the Pentagon Papers that detailed the abject failure of the US’s Vietnam strategy. The Centre, in its affidavit presented at the SC, claims that this could make all closely guarded secrets “relating to space, nuclear installations, strategic defence capabilities…” vulnerable.

What this bogey-man argument misses completely is the “public interest” touchstone of whistle-blowing. Indeed, the whistleblower or a news organisation collaborating with the former hardly likely ignores the legal implications if the matter being leaked doesn’t stand the test of “public interest”. The SC also cited Section 8(2) of the Right to Information Act to say “notwithstanding anything in the Official Secrets Act and the exemptions permissible under sub¬section (1) of Section 8, a public authority would be justified in allowing access to information, if on proper balancing, public interest in disclosure outweighs the harm sought to be protected.” This forceful vote for transparency is far more preferable to intransigent opacity in the name of state secrets.

