Transmission: Are we treading the wrong path?

Illustration: Rohnit Phore

Recently, in a communication to the government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had cited preferential treatment towards public entities as one of the key reasons for the stress in the generation segment. This bias has led to a piquant situation, wherein public sector power plants with tariffs at Rs 5.3 and Rs 5.68 per unit, respectively, have assured coal and power purchase agreements (PPAs), whereas privately-owned plants willing to sell power between Rs 3 and Rs 3.25 per unit are struggling for want of PPAs as well as coal. The adverse consequences of this bias are being borne by consumers by way of higher tariffs.

Unfortunately, we are set to commit the same mistake in transmission—by giving preferential treatment to incumbent public entities.

India opened up its transmission sector for competitive bidding in 2010, under which it allowed all companies, local and international, government-owned and privately-owned, to compete with each other and offer the lowest possible transmission tariffs to the end-consumer. This process has resulted in 30-40% reduction in transmission tariffs on an average, and about 30% reduction in construction schedules. These competitive forces have resulted in more innovation in the last five years than in the previous 30 years.

Despite these results, the government has awarded around 60 projects on the regulated-tariff mechanism. It is estimated that the higher tariffs realised through the regulated-tariff route will put an additional burden of over `50,000 crore on discoms and gencos in the next few years alone. The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) in its recent Tariff Approach Paper has mentioned that the cost of interstate transmission has increased by 69% in the last seven years. This has been largely due to a significant share of projects being executed under the regulated-tariff mechanism. In these projects, the developer has little incentive to optimise cost and reduce tariffs, and sometimes has the perverse incentives to increase costs, because the higher the approved costs, the higher are his realised tariffs.

It is interesting to note that in the same period, the fixed cost of generation reduced by 21%. This was possible because during this period (between 2009-10 and 2016-17) 60% of the incremental capacity was built under competitive bidding. Imagine the reduction in transmission tariffs that would have accrued to the end-user, had more transmission projects been built under the competitive route (see table).

Today, the country is embarking on a noble mission to connect every home with 24×7 electricity in an affordable and green manner. This vision, as well as the 225-GW renewable energy mission, depends entirely on the creation of a robust cost-effective transmission network, which is built in a timely manner using the most advanced construction techniques. This vision also requires that transmission tariffs are kept as low as possible so that the benefit of falling renewable prices reaches each and every underprivileged household of India.

Notwithstanding the fact that the competitive bidding route has led to lower tariffs and faster execution, the tilt towards the regulated-tariff mode continues, and is evident from the recent decision of the Empowered Committee (now renamed as the National Committee on Transmission), wherein only one out of a total of 19 projects was recommended for implementation through the competitive bidding route. This stems from the composition of the committee which allows unfair advantage to incumbent public company, being a member of the decision-making body for deciding the mode of project execution—competitive or regulated mode.

The composition of the committee defies the basic principle of natural justice: Nemo iudex in causa sua (no-one should be a judge in his own case). This cardinal rule against biased decision-making suggests reconsideration of committee composition to ensure an even field for all the stakeholders.

I’m sure you are feeling a sense of déjà vu here, as you see the same episode of the generation sector being repeated.

If this trend continues, then it will adversely impact plans of achieving global leadership in clean energy and affordable ‘power for all’. Transmission may become so expensive that it may negate all the good work done in reducing the price of wind and solar power (which, we all know, was achieved through auctions!). The transmission challenges of the last 50 years are completely different from those of the next 10 years, as new renewable power plants are built in mere months and not years, and the time-line of building transmission needs to mirror this.

Additionally, the traditional grid is not designed to absorb gigawatts of energy for a just a few hours when it is windy or sunny, and therefore innovative models need to be adopted to suit the new reality. In the absence of competitive tension, there is no reason for the best of innovative technologies to come to India. Just imagine if BSNL was today the only telecom provider in India, would we have experienced the same internet revolution that we are experiencing today?

All in all, our government is at the cusp of a major decision. It needs to send a clear signal to the world with regards to its intentions. It can either completely throw open its key sectors like transmission to global competition (as Brazil has done successfully) by putting a complete stop to the regulated-tariff mechanism and reap the fruits of innovation, cost reduction and FDI. Or it can continue its current ‘policy bias’ and create even more stress in an already crippled sector.

By Ashok Khurana.Director General, Association of Power Producers.