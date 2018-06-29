Transforming residential real estate – Here is how

Transforming residential real estateLocation has a privileged position in the real estate industry. The point where an asset is located as well as its surroundings are determinants that can make or break a sale prospect. It is the thumb rule and success mantra in real estate investments. Internet has helped realty markets becoming accessible globally, but even today the marketing strategy is to get as many eyeballs as possible to pay attention to the listing. The rest is usually taken care of by incorporating right positioning and reasonable pricing.

When you are chasing a target audience, location-based marketing strategies have to be moulded and morphed precisely. That’s where geolocation steps in—for the real estate market, it is neither new nor untested.

In 2000, Adam Posman wrote about geo-targeting—that this technology would make it easier for marketers to transform any local product concept and redefine it for geographically as well as culturally different markets without compromising the basic offering.

In 2015, a paper by Martinez, Contreras and Valdez studied the effects of incorporating geolocation technology to let a customer look at a property, its position, its commercial and residential surroundings, and other location-based information without being physically present at the site.

Over the years, from Google Maps to micro-location marketing, using technology to offer streamlined and highly personalised experience to buyers right when they need it has proved to be an instrumental technique for realtors. The two main technologies realtors are using are geofencing and beacons.

Geofencing

Geofencing is a virtual boundary around any property. As soon as a mobile device enters this geofence, a preprogrammed action is executed with the help of GPS, Wi-Fi, RFID or cellular data.

For instance, if you enter the geofence for real estate listings, you could get a prompt, like a text message, push notification or targeted social media ads. This technology can also be used to deliver location-specific marketing information. Hence, searches will take minimal time and generate meaningful output. In addition, the need to be physically present wouldn’t be a challenge. Sellers will be able to pitch the USP of a project without inconveniencing a client. The client, on the other hand, has the luxury of time and would no longer need to schedule a site visit, which, in the traditional set-up, may or may not be useful in hindsight.

By 2022, as per a MarketsandMarkets report, geofencing could grow by more than 27%. Given that it is an excellent targeting opportunity that can engage potential customers at the right time, using geofencing for location-based marketing is efficient as well as capable of ROI.

Beacons

Using beacons in real estate marketing has originated from the same concept as geofencing. However, the range of a beacon is restricted to a few hundred feet. It uses Bluetooth technology to transmit the information to a customer’s mobile device.

For realtors, beacons can be instrumental while offering key information to clients during a home tour. When placed outside the property or on the street, it can send prompts to people who drive by.

Today, location-based technology and its application in real estate marketing has picked up. The technology, in itself, is capable enough to offer realtors a way to gather the prospective client’s attention.

Over the next few years, the improvements and the reach of this technology will not only offer advantages to realtors and prospective buyers, but will also lead to new ways to deal with the privacy concerns that surround the matter. For that, realtors may want to be as prepared as possible.

By- Ravi Bhushan, Group CPTO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com