Trai has had it right all along: Encourage competition, ensure level-playing field and protect interest of consumers

By SK Gupta

The editorial “Will TRAI ever get it right?” (FE, March 4) was not based on facts nor has the paper thought it proper to seek counterviews of TRAI in such a sensitive matter. It appears to be an attempt to create erroneous impression that the incumbent operator(s) are losing their market share or facing financial strain due to various decisions of the regulator. To justify this flawed argument, either on the basis of inaccuracies or on selective reading of court judgments, many decisions of the regulator taken during the last few years have been questioned. This is in spite of the fact that every decision is taken after exhaustive consultations with the stakeholders in a transparent manner, well-explained in writing, and open for judicial scrutiny.

The editorial appears to be based on the recent statement of the CEO of Vodafone, and on inputs from operator(s) affected due to competition in the market. So, we endeavour to set the record straight.

In a free market economy, regulators do not decide winners or losers, the market which does. It is, therefore, not appropriate for market players to blame regulators for their failure in the market. TRAI has always strived to consult stakeholders, examine international best practices, consider technological developments, and then reach conclusions. The focus is to ensure delivery of state-of-the-art services to consumers and a level-playing field for stakeholders.

IUC rates: It is incorrect to state that TRAI never shared its costing model with the telcos. The complete cost figures, as made available by telcos, and calculations along with the reasons for following a specific model are given in the Explanatory Memorandum attached with the Telecommunication Interconnection Usage Charges (13th Amendment) Regulations, 2017 (5 of 2017) issued on the September 19, 2017.

TRAI first prescribed IUC rates in 2003 and reviewed them every 2-3 years. With each revision, IUC rates were reduced and correspondingly the rates of telecom services for consumers were also reduced. TRAI had filed a report in the Supreme Court on 29.10.2011, and made the following observations: “To conclude, there would thus be a 3-year time horizon for IUC in the country culminating in Bill and Keep (BAK) in the third year.” After revising IUC rates in 2015, a similar revision was implemented in 2017 after exhaustive consultation process with the stakeholders. It is not based on any particular technology or particular operating costs. The cost to terminate a 2G as well as a 3G call was considered in our approach.

The last two revisions of IUC rates are under challenge before various courts. None of these two IUC regulations have been stayed by the courts till now. Final decisions in these court cases are still pending.

PoI penalty recommendation: The editorial comments upon the TRAI recommendations to the government for imposition of `3,050 crore penalty on telcos for not providing enough Points of Interconnections (PoI). While the telcos have challenged this decision of the Authority before the court, they have been granted no relief so far. The final decision is still pending. The reference to 90-days period available for provisioning of PoIs is not tenable in this case as meeting the Quality of Service (QoS) benchmarks is also a mandatory requirement. The reasons and circumstances for the penalty recommendation are available on the TRAI website and are consistent with encouraging competition. The impact was visible as the congestion on PoIs immediately reduced to within permissible limits.

Call drop: The regulation to control call drops was brought about by TRAI when the consumers were adversely affected by call drops. After detailed consultations with the stakeholders, TRAI felt consumers need to be compensated for deficiency of services. While the Delhi High Court upheld the regulation, the Supreme Court found it incorrect primarily on the ground that TRAI had no power to give compensation for the services provided without examining each case on merit.

Significant market power (SMP): The editorial is misleading and false in as much as the extracts on “a degree of predetermination to dilute the entire concept of SMP,” and “arbitrary without any deliberation and effective consultation,” were not TDSAT’s observations. They were the Appellants’ grounds of challenge in their TDSAT appeal {para 32(V)}. The issue of SMP is pending before the Supreme Court and, therefore, any discussion now will be inappropriate.

However, 30% as a threshold to determine SMP existed since 2002 under RIO regulations as well as under IUC regulations in 2003, and the introduction of SMP into the Telecommunication Tariff Order was in due discharge of TRAI’s statutory functions and inserted only after effective consultation with multiple stakeholders. Interestingly, the comments of CEO of Vodafone must be read in light of the fact that Vodafone did not participate even in the consultation process.

Spectrum pricing: TRAI has been recommending spectrum prices since 2006, following well-established consultation process, which also discusses various valuation approaches. Recommendations on spectrum pricing invariably include the methodology for the computation. The reserve price of the spectrum is only a starting point, and final price at which spectrum is bought depends on market needs. Very often, spectrum has been sold at much higher price than the reserve price.

During the last two decades, telecom has seen technological changes at a much faster pace in comparison to any other sector, the probable reason for more upheavals. The regulator provided a regulatory environment that encouraged competition and ensured level-playing field. Due to economies of scale and stiff competition in the market, the prices of telecom services have fallen consistently. Operators’ market-shares have also fluctuated during the last two decades due to multiple factors, including adoption of efficient technologies. In the initial phase of liberalisation, incumbent PSUs lost market share to private telcos. About a decade ago, when the entry of many new private telcos disturbed the market equilibrium, prices of services fell drastically again. Similarly, the entry of a new player recently has again disturbed the market balance. Analysis of the past two decades’ trends indicates that adoption of latest technologies has enabled operators to become more competitive and pass on the benefits to the customers. TRAI’s approach has always remained consistent, i.e., encourage competition, ensure level-playing field, and protect the interests of consumers. TRAI cannot be faulted for upheavals in the market place.

(Author is Secretary, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI))