Trade Wars: Developing countries must put pressure on the US not to abandon the multilateral trading system

However, there has been a stark shift in the American strategy in the last few weeks.

By Geethanjali Nataraj & Dipayan Pal

US President Donald Trump has taken us into a global trade war. The most recent salvo in this trade war is Trump’s decision to impose a steep 25% tariff on $34 billion of 818 Chinese imports (including machinery and components like semiconductors) to the US. A tax on another $16 billion worth of goods is in the process.

China immediately imposed retaliatory tariffs on 545 products (including soybeans, other agricultural products and automobiles), declaring that “the US has begun a trade war without historical precedent.” This also obscures a more important source of conflict—China’s desire to someday establish the yuan (renminbi) as the global reserve currency, on a par with the American dollar.

This trade conflict is one of the aspects of aggravating strategic competition between the US and China. The US wants to maintain its monopoly and influence in the international order, whereas China is determined not to accept the second place and to achieve parity. This problem has been termed the Thucydides Trap, named after the conflict in ancient Greece between Sparta (the incumbent superpower) and Athens (the rising superpower) that led to the Peloponnesian War. The tariff threat would, in no way, hamper China’s primacy as a global power. However, it would delay the rise of China in the global order to a considerable extent.

Although the immediate situation is not alarming, there is a fear that the tit-for-tat tariffs economics might get escalated into a full-blown trade conflict. This trade war also carries a major risk of escalation that could unsettle financial markets, depress spending, weaken investment, and slow down the global economy.

Beijing has accused the Washington of triggering the “largest-scale trade war.” This can also be considered to be the biggest tariff imposition by the US since the Smoot-Hawley Tariff legislation, which exacerbated the Great Depression and led to the downfall of global trade—which declined by a whopping 66% between 1929 and 1934.

The Trump administration has been impulsive in provoking trade conflicts. There are two aspects to Trump’s trade-war policy. One is the action against the European Union (EU), Canada and Mexico (driven by right-wing nationalist politics); and the other is the stance towards China. Trump thinks that a protectionist approach to trade will increase jobs in the US and minimise the trade deficit, but he is mistaken. A trade war might not only trigger a recession in the global economy, but could even plunge the US economy into recession. When the EU retaliated against the US’s tariffs with tariffs of its own, Harley-Davidson (the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer) decided to move some of its production facilities overseas, demonstrating how protectionism could eventually be a boomerang.

The notable characteristics of the trading system (established after the Second World War) have been reductions in trade barriers and the adoption of jointly agreed-upon rules, now enforced through the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The US has led the way in this regard, but now they are themselves giving up on WTO rules. Other countries may also do the same. The credibility and efficacy of the multilateral system is constantly being questioned by countries resorting to unilateral and protectionist tendencies. Most countries have resorted to the second-best option in international trade, i.e. signing regional trade agreements and mega trade agreements with like-minded countries.

The US is focusing on bilateral deals with most countries and is renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), because, according to President Trump, NAFTA has led to heavy job losses in traditionally heavy manufacturing states such as Michigan and resulted in stagnant wage rates. Further, the US has also questioned the working of the dispute settlement mechanism of the WTO, stating that it will ignore those WTO rulings that are not in the favour of the US, amid concerns that dispute settlement infringes on American sovereignty. The US is likely to face retaliation from its trading partners if it does not adhere to the dispute settlement mechanism. In fact, without the dispute settlement mechanism, the US is most likely to follow unilateral enforcement outside the WTO—for instance, the Section 301 and recently the tariff war with China. This approach may not be effective in the medium- and long-run, escalating trade tensions and trade wars between the US and the rest of the world.

However, there has been a stark shift in the American strategy in the last few weeks. The trade war, apparently, has moved beyond just trade and tariffs, as the US administration is weighing other non-tariff options such as sanctions on the Chinese military and an increase in naval exercises around China’s territorial waters, and also rise in anti-China rhetoric including Chinese interference in US presidential elections. Midterm elections are scheduled to be held in the US on November 6, and keeping in mind voter sentiments, it appears that the US has temporarily suspended preparing to impose further tariffs on all Chinese imports. Increasing tariffs again would result in high prices for consumer goods, including cell phones, apparel and toys, which, so far, had been spared to avoid consumers feeling the pinch.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to gauge the American strategy in pursuing trade wars, non-tariff sanctions, etc. What will be the end-result of this and for how long will this go on is anybody’s guess. However, there is no doubt that the US is likely to become more and more isolated, and will be forced to rethink its strategy. For the first time, the World Economic Outlook (WEO) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected lower trade growth vis-a-vis global growth, and this could be a disaster for the global economy. The US is confidently going ahead and taking the steps that it is, because its economy has been performing well and it’s not going to be hurt by the tariff surge by China. On the contrary, China’s growth rate will be largely hit as it exports four times more than the US, and surely that could pose a challenge to the Chinese economy. The US has dumped the G20 and also the WTO, and is purely acting in the interest of its own economy.

It’s important that the multilateral system is put back on track. Towards that, the developing world will need to put consistent pressure on the US not to abandon the multilateral trading system, which is the only fair forum for settling disputes among nations. Recently, China has been making efforts to deepen trade ties with India to build a just international order. But, in the medium and long term, one can only hope that good sense prevails and both the US and China eventually negotiate a deal to settle this issue, lest this trade war goes on to lay the seeds of a third world war, spelling disaster for the global economy.