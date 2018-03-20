TP-AMP controversy: The APA regime moves forward

With no specific guidelines on the AMP issue in Indian transfer pricing regulations, the AMP controversy dragged on with several Tribunal and High Court rulings in the matter.

Ever since its inception in 2012, the Indian advance pricing agreement (APA) programme has been moving full steam ahead—with over 200 APAs being concluded in different industry sectors, covering several complex transactions. These concluded APAs have so far succeeded in settling many transfer pricing disputes faced by multinational companies and have reduced litigation to a large extent in India. In fact, due to the business friendly and fair approach adopted by the APA authorities, many taxpayers have opted for negotiated resolutions through APAs instead of continuing with protracted litigation.

Marking another landmark achievement in the Indian APA programme, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) recently concluded two APAs on the vexed issue of advertising, marketing and promotion (AMP) expenses. These are the first-ever APAs on the AMP controversy and also involve resolution on marketing and technical royalties.

AMP expenses incurred by the Indian affiliates of multinational enterprises were viewed by the Indian revenue authorities as being value accretive to the trademarks/brands owned by a foreign parent/group entity. Consequently, in the audits of the Indian companies, Indian revenue authorities made adverse transfer pricing adjustments on account of alleged compensation, which the Indian affiliate ought to have charged the foreign brand/trademarks owner.

With no specific guidelines on the AMP issue in Indian transfer pricing regulations, the AMP controversy dragged on with several Tribunal and High Court rulings in the matter. Therefore, although there have been several High Court and Tribunal judgments on this matter, but unfortunately these have not been able to provide finality on the issue with both taxpayers and the revenue authorities now knocking at the doors of the Supreme Court to resolve the issue.

It seems to us that the AMP matter itself being dependent on various business models adopted by the taxpayers, the Supreme Court rulings on AMP may be highly fact-specific. Further, beyond answering the main question of whether the AMP incurred is itself an international transaction or not, the Supreme Court ruling may not be able to lay down an all-encompassing obiter dicta, which both taxpayers and revenue authorities will be able to uniformly follow in other cases. Hence, prolonged litigation by each taxpayer seems inevitable. Each taxpayer would, therefore, need to find its own resolution to the AMP controversy. Possible modes for seeking negotiated resolutions include APAs (for future years) and mutual agreement process, or MAP (for years with existing dispute).

In concluding these two APAs on AMP, taxpayer companies and the APA office have worked together harmoniously to resolve the matter. The APA authorities appreciated the taxpayer’s business nuances and commercial realities which helped in finally arriving at a position that was equally acceptable to both sides. The APA authorities have demonstrated that they are willing to go beyond just addressing routine transactions and are open to exploring resolutions for other complex transfer pricing issues as well.

On this specific AMP transaction as well, there are multiple approaches possible and the approach to be adopted in each case depends upon the facts of each company’s own case. Therefore, even though each APA outcome is specific to the taxpayer, this positive development on the complex issue of AMP will encourage other taxpayers with unique issues to seek APAs with the Indian revenue authorities.

By Hitesh D Gajaria, Partner, Tax, KPMG in India. (Manoj Pardasani, a chartered accountant, contributed to this article)