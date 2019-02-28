Towards a sustainable Universal Basic Income: Can PM-KISAN surmount implementation hurdles?

Indian conditions are much more complex than those in developed countries.

By Barendra Kumar Bhoi

In the Economic Survey 2016-17, Arvind Subramanian, the former Chief Economic Adviser, for the first time initiated a debate on Universal Basic Income (UBI) in India. In western countries, UBI is prevalent as existing social security measures are often inadequate to sustain the minimum standard of living by the poor people. In the West, UBI is not a permanent feature of public policy, as young people get jobs, at least in the upswing of the business cycle, while old and disabled manage their affairs with the available social security measures.

While presenting the Interim Budget, the Union finance minister introduced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)—direct benefit transfer (DBT) of Rs 6,000 annually to all farmers having land up to 5 acres. The scheme will cost Rs 75,000 crore per annum and will benefit 12 crore small and marginal farmers. Although the amount is small, a good beginning has been made in the direction of UBI in India. Poor people certainly deserve support to live a dignified life. One has to introspect as to whether this has been introduced as most other schemes have failed to achieve their objectives.

UBI is distortionary even in developed countries. While choosing between work and leisure, the normal behaviour of the workforce is vitiated due to UBI. Persistence of UBI is a moral hazard problem that encourages substitution of leisure in place of work. Therefore, UBI is used sparingly, particularly when inequality is glaring, and poor people fail to maintain a minimum standard of living.

Barring very old and disabled persons, poor people prefer to earn and live with dignity rather than seek dole-outs. In this context, it is the responsibility of the government to create enough employment opportunities so that UBI is not required.

Indian conditions are much more complex than those in developed countries. Reliable data on employment are not available, leave alone data on disguised unemployment. Recently, there have been some moves towards social security measures in India. These are Ayushman Bharat, Fasal Bima Yojana, national old age pension scheme, etc. These initiatives are awfully inadequate and the coverage is abysmally low. Unemployment allowance is virtually not available to jobless persons. Government health insurance for the poor is limited to hospitalisation with a financial limit at Rs 5 lakh per family. Private medical insurance is expensive and beset with corrupt practices.

Ideally, one should think of a robust social security system rather than spending large amounts every year imprudently on subsidies. The total amount of money spent on subsidies in the post-Independence period could have been sufficient to introduce a fairly good social security system.

Despite the recent introduction of some social security measures, there is no commensurate decline in subsidies.

MGNREGA has been a good initiative to provide at least 100 days of guaranteed employment to the poor people in rural areas against the creation of assets. This could have solved the seasonal unemployment in rural areas.

Since the rural infrastructure is awfully poor, there is no dearth of projects that can be taken up under MGNREGA. Earlier, leakages from MGNREGA were large. This has been plugged due to DBT to beneficiaries by the government. It appears as if after the introduction of DBT, organisers of MGNREGA have lost all incentives to vigorously pursue the programme. The scheme is, at best, dysfunctional, leading to persistence of abject poverty and inequality in rural areas despite reasonably high GDP growth.

Farm distress in India is a complex phenomenon. The irony is that it has accelerated at the peak of the agricultural production. Farmers are up in arms as prices of farm products have fallen significantly during the last two years. Moreover, they hardly get around 25% of the price paid by urban consumers. This barely covers their cost of production. The root cause of the recent farm distress is, therefore, market failure, unlike crop failure earlier.

During the recent years, the government has taken several structural reforms to improve the efficiency of value chain in agriculture, such as Fasal Bima Yojana, electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM), setting up of producers’ companies with tax breaks, etc. It is better to review as to why these structural reforms are not working rather than introducing multiple schemes without a rigorous implementation strategy.

In India, the profit margin in farming has come down drastically due to low productivity and rise in input costs. On top of this, terms of trade have become adverse against farm products, which crippled the financial condition of farmers. Agriculture needs long-term solutions like investment in irrigation, building up of rural infrastructure, extensive use of post-harvest technology, efficient value chains in marketing of agricultural products, etc.

As a short-term solution to the enduring problem, many states have been offering farm loan waivers, which benefit big farmers more than marginal farmers. Landless labourers and share-croppers are left high and dry. This not only disrupts credit flows to agriculture, but also impairs the credit culture, forcing farmers to depend on the informal sector to meet their immediate financial requirements.

Can PM-KISAN surmount implementation hurdles? Given poor land records in the country, how quickly state administrations can prepare the list of beneficiaries and transfer the amount? How to ensure UBI to landless labourers, share-croppers? Is it a substitute for inefficient implementation of other reforms? Given the budget constraints, how long can the government transfer such funds to farmers without asset creation? In the absence of robust social security measures, is this also a suboptimal solution like farm loan waivers? Can interlinking of rivers—the flagship project—be undertaken urgently by using funds allocated for rural development, which would provide employment to a larger section of rural people?

-The author is Former principal adviser, head of Monetary Policy Department, RBI