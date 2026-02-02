At a time when the global economy is grappling with slowing growth, fragmented supply chains, and heightened uncertainty, India stands out as one of the few large economies sustaining growth momentum.

The Union Budget 2026-27 builds on this relative strength, offering a calibrated push to growth, while reinforcing macroeconomic stability through fiscal discipline and sustained public investment.

The finance minister has presented a Budget that is pragmatic, confidence-enhancing, and anchored in continuity. Similar to previous budgets, the emphasis continues on key priorities – job creation, enhancing competitiveness, ensuring economic resilience, and inclusiveness.

By maintaining the fiscal consolidation path while scaling up effective capital expenditure, the Budget sends a clear signal of policy credibility, an essential ingredient for long-term private investment.

In agriculture and allied sectors, the Budget focuses on enhancing productivity and farmer incomes through targeted interventions across fisheries, horticulture, animal husbandry, and high-value agriculture crops like cashew, cocoa, coconut, and nuts.

Strengthening Domestic Manufacturing

A key strategic thrust of the Budget lies in deepening India’s indigenisation capabilities. In an era where economic security requires being self-reliant, the emphasis of budget proposals on strengthening domestic manufacturing across strategic and frontier sectors is both timely and necessary.

The Budget announcements of targeted support for electronics components manufacturing, India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, Biopharma SHAKTI, rare earth permanent magnets, critical minerals processing, and container manufacturing will give a boost to our industrial economy.

Measures to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters, establish dedicated chemical parks, and strengthen capital goods manufacturing will deepen industrial capabilities.

Equally important is the integration of MSMEs into global value chains.

A three-pronged approach to help MSMEs grow as ‘champions’ – through a 10,000-crore SME Growth Fund, additional funding for Self-Reliant India Fund and enhanced liquidity by strengthening of TReDS mechanism will help address financial constraints faced by smaller enterprises, improving their cash flows and working capital.

The Budget also provides a strong impetus to industrial growth through continuity in ease-of-doing-business reforms.

Simplification of taxation processes, rationalisation of customs tariffs, trust-based trade facilitation through expanded AEO (authorised economic operator) benefits and a move towards automated, rule-driven tax administration will significantly reduce compliance burdens.

The focus on cutting-edge technologies, including AI applications, as force multipliers for governance and productivity will enhance competitiveness. Sustained manufacturing competitiveness will also depend on lowering the cost of doing business.

The significant increase in public capital expenditure to12.2 lakh crore along with initiatives such as new Dedicated Freight Corridors, 20 new national waterways, coastal cargo promotion scheme, and development of integrated industrial corridors will help reduce logistics costs and improve supply-chain efficiency.

Urban-focused measures, including city economic regions and high-speed rail corridors linking major growth centres, will further strengthen agglomeration benefits.

Reforming Financial Markets

The government’s indication of next-generation reforms, following the implementation of GST 2.0 and labour codes, underscores its intent to address deeper factor-market rigidities.

The Budget has introduced financial sector reforms including the High-Level Committee on Banking, aimed at improving capital mobilisation, risk management, and credit flow to the real economy.

Complementing these reforms are targeted tax measures to attract global capital, including tax holidays until 2047 for foreign companies providing cloud services through India-based data centres, and safe-harbour provisions for IT and data centre services, which will reinforce India’s positioning as a predictable, investment-friendly destination for global investors.

With this Budget, the finance minister has clearly done her part – providing policy clarity, reforms continuity, and targeted interventions to strengthen India’s growth engines. The onus now shifts to industry to step up, leverage the opportunities on offer, and invest with confidence.

By scaling up manufacturing, integrating deeper into global value chains, and driving innovation and productivity, industry must play its role as a key partner in the national development effort to place India on a higher, more sustainable growth trajectory.

(The author is President at FICCI)

