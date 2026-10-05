Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has rightly argued that a dependable tax system allows enterprises to look beyond immediate obligations and invest in opportunities that take time to mature. The point assumes added significance as India seeks to sustain an investment cycle amid an uncertain external environment, where tariffs are being weaponised. Yet the investment recovery remains tentative. Private-sector participation must broaden beyond large listed companies and high-tech ventures to the larger universe of unlisted and informal enterprises. Consumer confidence, too, remains subdued. The Reserve Bank of India’s survey showed growing pessimism over near-term job prospects in both rural and urban areas. Against this backdrop, the next phase of goods and services tax (GST) reforms assumes importance. GST 2.0, launched a year ago with rate rationalisation, now needs to be consolidated through process reforms that simplify compliance, speed up refunds, and improve the flow of input tax credits.

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The GST Council is expected to consider proposals aimed at reducing taxman-taxpayer interface and tax cascading. Lower project costs, stronger export competitiveness, and bringing more small units into the GST value chain—and thereby the wider national market—could be gains. Equally welcome is the shift in enforcement from criminal prosecution towards proportionate civil penalties, with arrest provisions proposed to be removed as invoice matching and better data systems strengthen fraud detection. There are signs of improvement. Following last year’s rate restructuring, businesses have discharged a greater share of their tax liability through input tax credits, while accumulated credit has declined relative to taxable supplies. Aggregate SGST receipts of state governments, including their share of IGST settlements, rose 16% during April-September, faster than the 11.6% growth in gross GST revenues. These gains are encouraging, but should not obscure the larger task. Nor should any consumption boost from lower tax costs be overstated. Consumer demand depends not only on prices but also on household incomes, income expectations, and indebtedness, which remain less supportive.

Process reforms will have limited impact unless GST’s structural shortcomings are addressed. While revenues have continued to grow despite last year’s tax cuts, the revenue potential originally envisaged for this destination-based consumption tax remains largely unrealised. Nor is the expected productivity-enhancing impact on businesses clearly visible. At the heart of the problem are the residual flaws of a multi-tiered, dual-jurisdiction GST. India’s system remains more complex than those in several countries where lower and, in some cases, single rates have delivered comparable or greater revenue buoyancy. Despite GST 2.0 creating a largely two-rate structure, India effectively retains multiple rates, including the 40% slab for demerit goods and services, exemptions, and limited input tax credit under the 5% rate.

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One estimate suggests a 12% GST on the consumption base without exemptions could generate revenue equivalent to 8.4% of GDP, against around 6% currently, while improving economic efficiency. A single rate may not be feasible for a country of India’s size and income disparities, but further simplification should remain the goal. Broadening the base by bringing excluded segments into the GST net is equally important. A single tax registration number for every business or business group, as in the UAE, could be explored as the GST Network matures. Extending e-invoicing to business-to-consumer and export transactions could reduce compliance friction. Deeper structural reform, rather than process tweaks alone, is essential if GST is to lower business costs, raise productivity, and provide the certainty needed for sustained investment and growth.