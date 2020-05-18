Tour Trappings: The Army must offer more than “military experience” to make the tour-of-duty route attractive

By the Army’s own reported reckoning, the cost incurred on a person joining through the new route will be Rs 80-85 lakh, against the Rs 5-6.8 crore incurred on a Short Service Commission entrant. (IE photo)

The Army’s proposal of a “Tour of Duty”—voluntary three-year enlistment of youth in the Army, with the usual selection criteria applying—sounds appealing. It will mean drastically lower costs for the Army, even as the shortage of personnel is addressed. By the Army’s own reported reckoning, the cost incurred on a person joining through the new route will be Rs 80-85 lakh, against the Rs 5-6.8 crore incurred on a Short Service Commission entrant. Tour-of-duty entrants will get an experience of life in the armed forces, apart from training in many skills—and discipline—that would help them in their life after. But, while this, combined with a handsome income over three years at a time like now, is nothing to sneeze at, the proposal’s attractiveness for the youth ends here.

Tomorrow’s job market will be looking at highly-skilled persons and super specialists. Does a short stint in the army after graduation, then, add anything that could mean smooth future growth? A gig in the Army might signal greater discipline in executing a piece of work, but there is nothing to suggest that it will equip one to execute that piece of work in the first place—that will have to come from a different source than the Army. There is no doubt that the Army is looking at bringing down personnel costs, especially at a time when most developed nations are focusing on machine-led warfare and the Army’s pension structure means a massive financial burden. But, if it is to attract youth, it has to sweeten the deal for them.