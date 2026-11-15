By Rahul Renavikar, Managing Director, Acuris Advisors

The all-powerful Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council met recently after a yawning gap of more than a year. It recommended changes to certain GST procedures. While it took nine years for policymakers to rectify the multi-rate GST structure, it will take almost 11 years to rectify the anomalies in the GST procedures as the recommended changes are proposed to take effect from April 1, 2027. A cursory glance at the recommendations makes one wonder—is it too little, too late?

As is being experienced currently, late implementation of many infrastructure projects that were conceived decades earlier (such as the coastal roads in South Mumbai [proposed in 1967], Atal Setu connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai [first proposed in 1972], the connecting link between Mumbai and Pune on the expressway [originally planned in 1995]) led to a wastage of time, money, and effort for millions of travellers. India deserved to have a much better and simpler GST to start with, which was good and simple in every way.

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Trade and industry have been grappling with GST for the past decade, but it could have been designed and implemented flawlessly in the first place. Such a design, as recommended by the Kelkar Committee way back in 2003, was diluted to a large extent to accommodate every stakeholder’s interest. Dual GST, rather than one national GST, was introduced, keeping in mind the concurrent taxing powers of states. This resulted in the continuation of state-specific GST registrations, akin to state value added taxes. Businesses having pan-India operations are therefore saddled with input tax credit (ITC) balances in the state credit ledgers as GST registration is required in every state/Union Territory that they operate in.

For a given tax period, it may transpire that in one state of operations (A), there is an ITC balance but no output liability. At the same time, in another state of operations (B), a business might have an output liability with no ITC balance available to adjust. This is a double whammy where businesses are required to discharge the GST liability in cash in state B and carry forward the ITC balance in state A. This balance swells over a period of time, blocking working capital to a large extent.

The solution lies in having a single GSTIN that is applicable across the country. With the advent of digital enhancements and/or automation in GST processes as well as the adoption of technological advancements, the time is right to enact this long-pending reform. At the back end, the GST Network can apportion the share of the consumption state. This change can bring a huge relief for such businesses. In the erstwhile service tax regime, a single pan-India registration was valid throughout the country. That can be implemented now too.

Changes to the GST structure—including e-way bills, e-invoicing, matching sales, and purchases, etc.—have been introduced incrementally over a couple of years. Now that almost a decade has passed, instead of piecemeal changes, the government should rehaul the existing, complex GST. It would include the removal of a two-rate structure. A single, 12% rate should be levied on almost all types of goods and services, with a small list of exemptions. This will eliminate the inverted duty structure as both input (including input service and capital goods) and output will be charged the same rate. Sin goods and services can continue to be taxed at a higher rate, which can shore up revenue collection. The threshold limits for registration, various exemptions, etc. have been stagnant for the past 10 years and need to be revised upwards to factor in the inflationary effect. The tax register has to be lighter for effective, efficient management of the tax administration.

The tax policy experience of the states needs to be channelised optimally. Setting up an independent National GST Secretariat, staffed by officials from the central and state governments, will go a long way to ensure uniformity in the interpretation of GST law across the country. The secretariat should be headed by a secretary-general, at the same level as that of a secretary to the government of India. The secretary-general should be appointed on a full-time basis and either recruited from the All India Services or must be a distinguished professional from academia or industry. The tenure can be for a fixed period, say three to five years. The secretariat should function as an independent arm of the GST Council. It can be further supported by specific consumption-related inputs from state economic intelligence units. This will enhance the analytical basis for decision-making regarding GST policy matters. The Centre and the states can share the expenses of the GST Secretariat in the same proportion as the voting share in the GST Council meetings.

A flawless GST structure can be achieved only if the blocked credits unrelated to personal consumption are completely eliminated. Restoring ITC neutrality would reduce manufacturing costs, improve compliance, and strengthen export competitiveness. Also, excluded sectors such as petroleum, electricity, real estate, and alcohol should be gradually brought into the GST base, making it wide and inclusive. The next phase of reform must therefore focus on making GST comprehensive and free from complexities. Only then can India truly become a global manufacturing hub.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.