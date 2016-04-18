To the rescue

While governments, both Union and state, have been criticised for poor handling of the drought, India Inc, has managed to get the optics right on corporate citizenship by moving to alleviate the pains of water scarcity in Maharashtra’s drought-hit districts. Companies like Tata, Godrej, HUL and others have taken it upon themselves to work on conservation and better management of water in the state, The Economic Times highlights. A team representing Tata Motors had conducted a need assessment survey last year, based on which relief work, including supply of water through tankers, has been started in three regions of Maharashtra—Latur, Beed and Osmanabad.

Godrej Industries has started three watershed management projects in the state under its sustainability strategy titled ‘Good and Green’. Bisleri International has constructed four new check dams in the state in the last year and repaired and renovated 10 old check dams in neighbouring Gujarat.

As per data tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the average number of farmer suicides per day in 2015 in Maharashtra was nine—taking the total death toll to 3,228, the highest since 2001. With these companies going beyond their remit, there is an opportunity for policy makers to collaborate with them to make the overall drought-response more effective, rather than blaming the monsoon for the crises or needlessly juxtaposing sporting events to the farmers’ plight.