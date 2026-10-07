By Soumya Kanti Ghosh

The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), standing united in raising the benchmark rates by a modest 25 basis points (bps), yet a somewhat divided house in changing the stance to calibrated tightening, augurs well on two fronts: Calming the beleaguered markets whose lifeline is increasingly coming under threat from multiple chokepoints as well as signalling steadfast support, akin to a whatever-it-takes attitude.

The governor put the state of the evolving economy in a plain c’est la vie manner, careful not to press the panic button despite an apocalypse-like situation gathering winds on the western front. Beyond the rate action itself, we believe the October policy communication represents a transition from watchfulness to explicit tightening. Our analysis of the governor’s statement and the monetary policy statement reveals a marked convergence in their degree of hawkishness this time around. Our reading of the governor’s statement suggests it is more vivid and risk-heavy in its presentation, with greater emphasis on a fragile market sentiment, oil-price volatility, and the possibility of an unwieldy correction in AI stock valuations. The MPC resolution, in contrast, is more restrained, effectively stating that the current stance only signals a near-term choice between a hike and a pause.

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The rekindling of the West Asia crisis has fuelled concerns on the external macro environment and pass-through effects, as import bills remain unusually elevated led by a spike in the crude basket [average for FY27 (year-to-date) stands at $101.8/barrel, with October prices hovering above $120 on free-on-board basis) as global supply chains are tilted more towards negotiated prices and shadow ship delivery.

The governor has stated succinctly how the second-order effects are converging with distinct supply chain pressures, and inbound as well as outbound activities coming under duress as both backward and forward integration show kinks. India Inc has performed well (despite equity markets remaining a weak spot) but commodity pressures (copper prices at all-time highs despite a lacklustre mainland where the economy remains export-driven but appears to struggle on the domestic front) can add twists to the tale.

The acceptance of generalisation of inflation is an important metric, as it nudges all stakeholders to look beyond what seems apparent and obvious (but may misguide as a façade). Secondly, it paves the way for building strategic counter-measures across key fulcrums. Unconventional measures must supplement common wisdom.

The average consumer price index inflation should hover above 5% for FY27, with intermittent upshots, as more items in the basket trend above the midline (4%), elevating core print, whereas a nuanced supply-side constraint unveils itself through two acts. First, the strain on the global food supply chain through challenges to mobility, despite a good harvest, plagues the food basket of Europe where renewed conflicts are escalating. Secondly, the El Niño shocks impacting domestic rabi output, as disparities mar prospects through drought as well as floods (Gangetic plains faced incessant rains at irregular intervals while Maharashtra faces a near-total drought). The patterns of sowing will be evident by early November.

Two important points remain to be taken note of, as forward-looking statements—growth impetus and liquidity conundrums. According to the RBI, growth should remain strong enough and credit demand good enough after this hike (and if we factor at least one more rise in CY26, its quantum indecisive as of now). Second, the liquidity glut in the ecosystem would demand the RBI to proactively drain the inessential portion and ensure it does not peter out into lending rates or start a price war among banks if they get wrong signals on growth and short-termism dictates lending decisions.

Probably the biggest hazard dangles over the rupee, which has been under extreme pressure against a nonchalant greenback after breaching 96. It has slouched to all-time lows now with forward covers signalling some buildup of near-month positions, even as non-deliverable forwards spike to levels unseen in recent years.

In order to support the rupee (which could eventually march towards uncharted territories), we propose the following measures.

First, the plight of the rupee, accentuated by the flight of capital from overseas investors as the dollar strengthens rapidly (debt outflows totalled $2.1 billion in September) warrants further countercyclical policy measures beyond debt segments. Patient capital in equity may be incentivised through a minimised long-term capital gains-graded structure beyond a reasonable period, say three years, with some parity for domestic investors too, while the short-term capital gains structure may also be tweaked intermittently.

Second, Mint Street should consider widening the effective interest rate corridor by hiking the marginal standing facility rate (even if for a shorter period) to attract capital without touching the policy rate (it need not wait for another MPC meeting and tweak it mid-policy cycle like it did in April 2020).

Third, the RBI should continue to focus on liquidity management through the conventional tools of open market operations/variable rate repo instead of resorting to the cash reserve ratio (CRR). The CRR as an instrument of active liquidity management is expensive to administer and “using reserve requirements to fine tune the money supply is like trying to use a jackhammer to cut a diamond”, as Frederic Mishkin prophesied in 1997.

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Fourth, revisit the export realisation and repatriation period in foreign currency. A shorter period of six months should be the norm (against nine months), with longer periods being an exception only allowed on a case-to-case basis to deter withholding patterns.

Fifth, the evolving situation warrants an agile response on the rate front. That may mean a jumbo rate hike in the next policy (or off-cycle, should the fist come to a blow).

Given the steepening inflation trajectory currently underway, we believe the December policy cycle could mostly deliver a 50-bps rate hike, depending on the global conditions. Considering the imminent global volatility, RBI rate hikes in small increments must be avoided. A 6% repo rate by December could be the best possible option with Q2GDP growth also likely to effectively top 7.5%.

The writer is member, 16th Finance Commission, member, Economic Advisory Council to the PM, and Group Chief Economic Advisor, SBI.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.