Time for our planners revisit the topic of energy security

The world is going through an energy transition, and, so also is India, though at a lesser speed.

BY Bhamy V Shenoy

During the first oil shock in 1973, a result of the Yom Kippur war, oil-importing countries had to scramble for oil. To punish countries that supported Israel in the Yom Kippur war, Gulf OPEC countries reduced their oil exports to them. The US was one of the major countries that had to face the brunt of the loss of oil supply. People had to wait for hours to get their petrol. In some US cities, there were riots while waiting in long queues. It is such experience that led to the need for having strategic petroleum reserves (SPR).

Some countries, like Sweden, had already realised this need, and built huge SPRs. After the formation of IEA in 1974, member countries had formally agreed to have SPR of at least 90 days of their import requirements, and to share it during emergency.

India, too, realised the need for SPR. There was always the fear of Gulf OPEC countries stopping oil exports to India to show their support for the fellow Islamic country of Pakistan.

The Integrated Energy Policy, 2006 had suggested 30 days of oil import as SPR to deal with any oil supply disruption. Authors of that policy felt there was no need for 90 days as suggested by IEA members. Though India’s energy plan emphasised the need for SPR, neither UPA nor NDA showed any urgency to build this. Even now, our minimum SPR capacity of 5.33 million tonnes is only 55% full! This capacity meets less than nine days of India’s crude requirement.

The cost to store an additional 21 days’ worth of requirement, to meet the 30 days requirement recommended by planners, is Rs 43,000 crore (assuming current oil price of $55 per barrel). The cost to meet the target of 90 days, which is adhered to by IEA members, is prohibitively expensive. I was earlier of the opinion that India should consider having 90 days of stock. However, now, I am changing my opinion, based on the totally changed environment.

The need for large SPRs was felt in an era of peak oil. At the time, OPEC could control oil price. But, now, the supply-demand scenario in the international oil industry is entirely different. Peak oil has been replaced by peak demand, and there is every possibility of oil reserves being stranded in the next few years.

It is in this changed environment that even a black swan event of Saudi oil outage didn’t send prices skyrocketing as expected by oil pundits. On September 14, Saudi oil installations were attacked by drones and missiles. The world lost 5.7 million barrels per day—an unprecedented amount from one single incident. Oil price did rise by 16% on the first day of trading after the attack. However, within seven days, it was back at pre-attack levels.

Pre-attack, IEA had estimated an OPEC spare capacity of 2.3 mmbd. After the attack, oil supply-demand imbalance was at least 3.4 mmbd. However, there was no scramble for oil. This was mostly because industry had more than adequate amount of oil inventories to draw from. Also to the surprise—even disbelief—of oil industry, Saudis were able to restore production to the pre-attack level, and also met the contract obligations by drawing down the inventory.

Since oil is a strategic commodity during times of war, there is an urgent need to have access to it. This can be met either by having one’s own reserves in the country, like in the past, or by signing agreements with either oil exporting countries or an international organisation like IEA.

As discussed above, as oil demand is peaking, soon, it may be possible for a country like India to sign long-term agreements with oil exporting countries to maintain SPR for little to no cost. India has already signed such an agreement with Abu Dhabi. This alternative may be far more economical than having our own SPR.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has been keen to invest in India, and that too in the energy sector. This is a win-win situation for both. Saudi’s ARAMCO has expressed interest to take 51% interest along with ADNOC in a 60-million-tonne mega refinery in Maharashtra, and has also agreed to buy a 20% interest in Reliance’s 60 million-tonne refinery and petrochemical complex. Investment by Saudis in these refineries will reduce the need for SPR as it will be in their interest to ensure continuous supply of oil to their refineries.

The world is going through an energy transition, and, so also is India, though at a lesser speed. The end of fossil fuels is on the horizon, and thus, the role of oil in meeting energy requirements will be diminished in the future. India’s plans of adding to SPR are based more on an earlier energy scenario, when oil’s share in meeting total energy requirement was predicted to increase. Our planners need to revisit the topic of energy security.

During the energy transition, natural gas is going to play a critical role. This holds for India as well. India also needs to look at ensuring continuous, uninterrupted supply of LPG, which is the cooking fuel for almost all households.

The energy scenario of the future will be dominated by electrification, which will have far more impact on India’s economy than in the past. Thus, it is imperative that India, instead of allocating scarce resources to developing SPRs, must pay more attention to developing strategic reserves for LPG and natural gas. If we do succeed in increasing the share of natural gas in India’s energy consumption to 15% from the current 6.2%, there is greater urgency to ensure adequate storage of gas than oil. Also, it must be ensured there are no blackouts or brownouts in the future.

With renewables like wind and solar gaining greater importance, securing critical minerals like cobalt (80% controlled by China), lithium (92% of lithium reserves are controlled by Chile, China, and Australia), nickel, aluminum, copper, etc, will be as important as having adequate SPR. Unfortunately, India is dependent on imports for some of these critical elements. China has more or less managed to control most of these minerals. In conclusion, there is an urgent need to take a new look at energy/oil security to develop a new plan.

(Former manager, Conoco, and former board member of the national oil company of Georgia. Views are personal)